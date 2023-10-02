Suara.com – Gibran Rakabuming Raka, Mayor of Solo who is also the son of President Jokowi has been selected as a vice presidential candidate to accompany Prabowo Subianto in the upcoming 2024 presidential election.

Gibran’s candidacy has received various responses from the public, ranging from support to criticism. Even though it is currently a hot topic of discussion in public, Selvi Ananda’s husband is still active on social media.

Most recently, Jan Ethes’ father posted an unexpected tweet via Twitter or Subianto.

Golkar Party General Chair (Ketum) Airlangga Hartarto handed over the National Rapimnas decision letter to Gibran Rakabuming as vice presidential candidate who accompanied Prabowo Subianto at the Golkar Party DPP Office in Jakarta, Saturday (21/10/2023). (Suara.com/Rakha Arlyanto)

“Still relaxed even though it’s trending,” wrote Gibran Rakabuming via Twitter, Sunday (22/10/2023).

Currently, continued Gibran, he is focused on preparing for the U-17 World Cup on November 10. “I’m preparing for the U17 world cup first,” continued Gibran.

The tweet was only a few hours after Gibran was declared vice presidential candidate for Prabowo Subianto. The tweet also received various responses from netizens. Not a few were disappointed, but many also gave support to Gibran.

Prabowo Subianto arrived at The Dharmawangsa Jakarta at 12.45 WIB to attend the Gerindra Party national meeting. (Suara.com/Novian)

“Very disappointed in Mr Jokowi’s supporters. At the end of his term his good name was damaged. I’m no longer a fan,” wrote one netizen.

“Hopefully Mr. Gibran will become vice president. I don’t know which party, and hopefully this will be the way,” said another.