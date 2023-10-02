Suara.com – The Indonesian national team created at least two records after crushing Brunei Darussalam 6-0 in the first leg of the 2026 World Cup Qualification play-off in the Asian zone, Thursday (12/10/2023) evening WIB.

Shin Tae-yong’s team appeared very impressive in the match which took place at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium (SUGBK), Jakarta.

The Garuda squad took a two-goal lead in the first half through quick goals from Dimas Drajad and Rizky Ridho within 12 minutes of kick-off.

The Indonesian National Team’s first goal was scored by Dimas Drajad in the seventh minute. He grabbed the rebound from Hokky Caraka’s header which hit the left post of Brunei’s goal.

Five minutes later, Rizky Ridho doubled the Indonesian national team’s lead. He fired first time after taking advantage of Saddil Ramdani’s corner kick.

Indonesian national team footballer Elkan Baggot (second right) tries to head the ball that was blocked by a Brunei national team footballer in the first leg of the 2026 World Cup qualifying match in the first round of the Asia zone at the Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium (GBK), Senayan, Jakarta, Thursday (12/10 /2023). BETWEEN PHOTOS/Galih Pradipta/Spt.

In the second half, the Indonesian National Team managed to add four consecutive goals scored by Ramadhan Sananta (63′ P, 67′) and Dimas Drajad (72′, 90+2′).

This result increases the Indonesian national team’s chances of qualifying for the second round of the 2026 World Cup Qualifications in the Asian zone, where Garuda will play the second leg at home to Brunei on 17 October.

If they qualify, the Indonesian National Team will advance to the second round and enter Group F with Iraq, Vietnam and the Philippines who are already waiting.

In fact, the victory over Brunei not only increased the Indonesian national team’s chances of advancing to the second round, but also created a record.

At least, Garuda set two records after beating Brunei Darussalam 6-0. Anything?