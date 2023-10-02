loading…

GAZA – The Al-Aqsa Storm Operation launched by Hamas cannot be separated from the geopolitical war between Iran and Saudi Arabia. This is because Hamas remains controlled by Iran, while Saudi also has a big interest in the Palestinian and Israeli issues.

The following are the 2 main consequences of Operation Al-Aqsa Storm launched by Hamas.

1. Iran Applauds



Iran’s government, which for years has been involved in a shadow war with Israel and supports Hamas, welcomed the group’s attack on Israel on Saturday.

“The current strong response of the Palestinian youth to the Zionist regime killing children shows that the Zionist regime is more vulnerable than ever and the Palestinian youth is superior,” said Ali Bahadori Jahromi, an Iranian government spokesman.

Iran has for decades supported Hamas, the Palestinian group that controls Gaza and has interests in fighting Israel that align with Iran’s interests. Experts say that for years, Iran has provided Hamas with financial and political support, weapons, technology and training to build its own advanced rocket arsenal that can reach deep into Israeli territory.

There has been no sign that Iran has coordinated with Hamas in its latest attacks.

But one of Iran’s most senior military commanders said Iran would fully support the Gaza operation, which the group is calling Al-Aqsa Storm, after the mosque in Jerusalem’s Old City. “We are confident that all resistance groups in the region will support this,” said General Yayha Rahim Safavi, a top military adviser to Iran’s supreme leader and former commander of the Revolutionary Guards, as reported by The New York Times.

In recent years, Israel has orchestrated a series of covert attacks against Iran, including sabotage of Iran’s nuclear facilities. Although Iran’s leaders have made no secret of their desire to punish Israel for the wave of attacks, they have struggled to find an effective way to retaliate without risking all-out war or derailing opportunities to revise the nuclear agreement with the United States and the United States. other world powers.

On Saturday, celebratory fireworks were set off in Tehran, outside the building housing the Palestinian diplomatic mission to Iran, according to videos shared on state media. Crowds waving Palestinian flags and firecrackers chanted, “Death to Israel,” while car horns and whistles blared. Sweets and pastries were distributed from large boxes, state media reports said.

2. Saudi Arabia bites its finger



Saudi Arabia called for an immediate end to the escalation between Israel and Palestine, after Hamas launched its biggest military operation against Israel in years.