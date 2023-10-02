loading…

Two Israeli soldiers were killed, the first since the ground offensive on the Gaza Strip began. Photo/Illustration

TEL AVIV – The team Israel entered the second stage of their conflict with Hamas this week, expanding ground operations in Gaza Strip . Military officials have warned that the war will be long and difficult.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said two of its soldiers were killed in fighting on Tuesday. This is the first casualty in the Gaza Strip since Israel began its ground operation there.

Until this week, Israel relied heavily on air strikes and artillery to respond to the Hamas massacre in Israel on October 7. But the IDF began expanding ground operations this week, and troops are now faced with the deadly task of clearing Hamas tunnels and other fortified positions.

The two soldiers who died were both 20 years old. At least two other Israeli soldiers were injured in the same battle as reported by Fox News, Wednesday (1/11/2023).

Israeli leaders have pledged to completely destroy Hamas in Gaza. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected calls for a ceasefire in a speech earlier this week.

“The call for a ceasefire is a call for Israel to give up on Hamas, give up on terrorism, give up on barbarism. That will not happen,” Netanyahu said.

“Brothers, the Bible says there is a time for peace and a time for war. This is the time for war. “War is for our shared future,” he continued.

“Today we draw a line between the forces of civilization and the forces of barbarism. It is time for everyone to decide where they stand. Israel will fight the forces of barbarism until victory. “I hope and pray that civilized countries everywhere will support this struggle,” he said.