The senior Indonesian national team is ready to carry out an important agenda this October by facing Brunei Darussalam in the first round of the 2026 World Cup Qualifications in the Asian zone.

For the Indonesia vs Brunei Darussalam national team match in the international break this October, there are two interesting facts that can be discussed.

This match itself could be said to be a David vs Goliath battle, where the Indonesian National Team clearly deserves to be favored to win considering the vast difference in quality between the two teams.

1. Will Face Twice

The Indonesian national team will face Brunei Darussalam in a two-legged match in the first round of the 2026 World Cup Qualifications in the Asian zone.

The Garuda squad will host the first leg at the Gelora Sriwijaya Jakabaring (GSJ) Stadium, Palembang, in the match which will be held on October 12 2023.

After that, the Indonesian National Team coached by coach Shin Tae-yong will take turns visiting Brunei on October 17 to challenge the hosts at the Hassanal Bolkiah National Stadium, Bandar Seri Begawan.

2. The Indonesian National Team has only lost once in its last five matches

It could be said that the performance of the Indonesian National Team in its last five international matches has been very satisfying. Marc Klok and his friends only lost once, that was to world champions at the 2022 World Cup, Argentina.

Meanwhile, the remaining Indonesian national team achieved two draws and two wins. The Indonesian national team won over Burundi and Turkmenistan, and drew against Burundi and Palestine.

The following are details regarding the last five matches of the Indonesian National Team:

03/25/23: Indonesia 3 – 1 Burundi

03/28/23: Indonesia 2 – 2 Burundi

14/06/23: Indonesia 0 – 0 Palestine

19/06/23: Indonesia 0 – 2 Argentina

08/09/23: Indonesia 2 – 0 Turkmenistan