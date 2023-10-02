Suara.com – The Indonesian national team won again 6-0 over Brunei Darussalam in the first round of the 2026 World Cup Qualification match in the Asian zone. Here are two interesting facts about this match.

Like the score in the first leg last week in Jakarta, the Indonesian National Team repeated its landslide victory with a similar score in the second leg match at Brunei headquarters at the Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah Stadium, Bandar Seri Begawan, Tuesday (17/10) evening WIB.

The Indonesian national team itself actually performed less than optimally at the start of the match, with hosts Brunei unexpectedly appearing aggressive and threatening the visitors’ goal early in the first half.

However, the Indonesian national team was ultimately able to lead 3-0 at half-time and added three goals in the second half at Brunei headquarters.

Here are two interesting facts about the Brunei Darussalam vs Indonesia second leg match:

1. Shayne Pattynama Almost Scored a Goal

In the 35th minute, the Indonesian National Team got a good chance through Shayne Pattynama’s movement. The naturalized left-back entered from the left side of the field and had the opportunity to fire a powerful shot with his left foot, directing the ball to the near post.

However, this attempt was thwarted by the Brunei goalkeeper who used his right hand.

However, Shayne performed well after being trusted to appear as a starter and played for 73 minutes before being replaced by the Indonesian national team’s regular left back, Pratama Arhan.

After the match, many netizens in cyberspace praised the 25 year old player’s performance, comparing it to Arhan’s sluggish performance in the first leg against Brunei.

2. Brunei Has Threatened

Brunei Darussalam showed determination to perform better in this second match from the early minutes. Shortly after kick-off, the home team even started the match with a long-range direct kick towards the Indonesian National Team’s goal from the middle of the field.

However, goalkeeper Ernando Ari could anticipate this kick.

