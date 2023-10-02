loading…

Yahya Sinwar and Mohammed Deif are now the two top Hamas officials most wanted by the Israeli military and intelligence. Photo/LT

TEL AVIV – Yahya Sinwar and Mohammed Deif are now the two top Hamas officials most wanted by the military and intelligence Israel. The two of them are considered to be the figures behind the shocking attack “Operation Storm al-Aqsa” which left 1,300 people dead.

“It’s Sinwar and Deif,” Ron Dermer, Minister of Strategic Affairs and a member of Israel’s War Cabinet, told CBS News in an interview in Tel Aviv on Sunday.

“There are two people in Gaza. They are the ones responsible for this attack. But they are supported, once again, by Iran. They are supported financially. They are supported by weapons. They are supported with training, with logistics, with communications, with political support. Iran is the source of many problems in the Middle East,” he continued.

Israeli military spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Richard Hecht also highlighted Sinwar in a briefing on Saturday.

“This person is under our surveillance,” Hecht said. “He’s the dead man walking and we’re going to find him.”

Sinwar is the leader of Hamas who runs the daily affairs of the faction’s government in Gaza, Palestine. Meanwhile, Deif is the commander of the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’ military wing.

US President Joe Biden’s administration officials have said, since the war began, that Iran has long supported Hamas with material, financial and logistical support, but to date no evidence has been found linking the attacks to Tehran.

Several US officials told CBS News that US intelligence appeared to indicate Iran was surprised by Hamas’ attacks on Israel, which have killed at least 1,300 people and left 3,200 injured.

Dermer believes the question of whether Iran specifically knew the “time of the attack” on October 7 is a frivolous one, given intelligence shows that most of Hamas’ funding comes from Iran.

“There is a question of whether Iran knew the timing of this specific attack,” Dermer said.