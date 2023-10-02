Suara.com – The Indonesian national team will play an important agenda for the 2023 Asian Cup which will be held early next year in Qatar. Following are two interesting facts about the Garuda squad which will face strong Asian teams.

The Indonesian national team is one of 24 teams taking part in the 2023 Asian Cup in Qatar. This is the fifth participation of the Garuda squad in the most elite football tournament between Asian countries.

The 2023 Asian Cup will be held in Qatar from 12 January to 10 February 2024.

Following are two interesting facts about the senior Indonesian national team under coach Shin Tae-yong who will take part in the 2023 Asian Cup:

1. Become the Team with the Lowest FIFA Ranking

The Indonesian national team managed to qualify for the 2023 Asian Cup finals as runners-up in Group A in the third round of Asian Cup Qualification, together with Jordan who won the group.

When the drawing was held in Doha on May 11 2023, the Indonesian National Team was the team with the lowest FIFA ranking for participants in the 2023 Asian Cup, namely 149th in the FIFA ranking.

2. Enter the Death Group

In the final round of the 2023 Asian Cup, the Indonesian national team will face strong teams in Group D, namely Japan, Iraq, as well as arch rivals in Southeast Asia, Vietnam.

The Indonesian national team will face Iraq in the opening match at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar on January 15 2024.

Next, Shin Tae-yong’s troops will face Vietnam as their second opponent at Abdulah bin Khalifa Stadium, Doha, on January 19 2024.

The final match in the group will involve the Garuda Team against the team that appeared surprising at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Japan at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium on January 24 2024.

Of the 24 participating teams in the 2023 Asian Cup, only 16 teams will proceed to the round of 16.

This means there will be six group winners, six runners-up, and the six best third-place teams who will continue their journey after the group phase ends.