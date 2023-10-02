loading…

A 2nd grade elementary school girl in Malaysia became a dice bookie and came home from school with more than IDR 5 million. REUTERS Photo/Illustration

KUALA LUMPUR – A Grade 2 elementary school (SD) student in Malaysia surprised her mother when she came home from school with more than RM1,500 or more than IDR 5 million. What was even more surprising was that it was the money he had won from gambling during school breaks.

This incident was told by his mother on the Facebook page “UTAR Confessions – ALL Rejected / Censor Original Posts” on August 3, 2023.

In a Chinese post, the mother admitted to giving her 8-year-old daughter a weekly pocket money of RM50. So he was surprised when one day his son came home from school with more than RM1,500.

The first time the mother found out her child had that much money was when they went to the store to buy a new school bag. The bag the little girl wanted was worth RM899.

Uninterested in the price of the bag, the mother tried to direct her daughter to look for another shop, but the child insisted that she “had the money.”

The little boy then took out a wad of cash from his school bag totaling RM1,550.

“I only gave him RM50 to buy food for a week, how could he still have more than RM1,000?” said the mother.

After asking her husband that he had not given the little girl any money, the mother sat her daughter down and questioned her.

“My daughter was very excited to tell me the whole story about making money at school,” the mother wrote on Facebook, as reported by TNP Straits Times, Friday (6/10/2023).

The child said he was involved in gambling activities during recess, acting as a “dealer” in dice games with his school friends.

“I was shocked (and) not sure whether I should be happy or worried,” said the mother, adding that her daughter attends an international school where many students come from high-income families. Some students receive pocket money of as much as RM100 a day.

In their comments, several social media users encouraged the mother to direct her intelligent young daughter towards the “right path”.

