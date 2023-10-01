The Cadillac V-Series.R won its first title by taking the IMSA SportsCar Championship crown at the Petit Le Mans staged on Saturday at the Road Atlanta track.

Approximately a year and a half after the debut on the track of the LMDh prototype built on a Dallara chassis, a very important affirmation arrives among the new generation ones that made their debut at the 24h of Daytona last January.

Thanks to the fourth place achieved by Pipo Derani, Alexander Sims and Jack Aitken in the last US round aboard the #31 of Action Express Racing designed by Whelen Engineering, the first crown arrives for them as drivers and for the product created by General Motors in collaboration with the Emilian company, immediately confirming itself as the most solid LMDh of the lot.

#31 Whelen Engineering Racing Cadillac V-LMDh Cadillac V-LMDh: Pipo Derani, Alexander Sims, Jack Aitken

Photo by: Art Fleischmann

“You couldn’t ask for anything better! This program was a challenge of resilience and everyone stepped up: all the partners involved, from GM to Dallara, from our race teams to our hybrid suppliers. We achieved excellent results” , emphasizes program manager Laura Wontrop Klauser.

“It wasn’t an easy year and we had ups and downs. But we had our sights set on the title and were ready to seize any opportunity offered to us to win it.”

Derani added: “It’s been an incredible season, up and down, but growing when it counted for the overall, endurance and constructors’ championships. I’m proud of all the work done behind the scenes by so many people to get to this point in the first year of the GTP Class”.

“In a race like this there are many things that are beyond our control and the end was very tense. I overtook both BMWs and came out the winner. Honestly I was very relaxed all week, I did my best with what I had and in the end it went well. I’m really proud of this moment.”

#31 Whelen Engineering Racing Cadillac V-LMDh Cadillac V-LMDh: Pipo Derani, Alexander Sims, Jack Aitken

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

Sims echoes him: “It’s been an incredible year. It’s crazy to think we’ve finished it. It was an absurd race, as we expected, like a roller coaster. I’m proud of the work everyone did. Pipo and Jack did a great job to all the year”.

“I felt a bit like the third wheel: I did my part every time, bringing them the car and leaving it intact so they could do their job. The team was impeccable. There were many good pit stops. I really am proud of everyone.”

Aitken comments: “Alex really underestimated himself as always. It was a real pleasure to work with everyone. This is a championship that everyone deserves. The contact at the end? We were extremely nervous, not only for that, but also for how it unfolded the last pit stop. Pipo had to win, given the way the BMWs worked together. He did an amazing job and brought it out when he needed it.”

John Roth, vice president of Global Cadillac: “It has been an incredible season. On behalf of all Cadillac employees, I would like to thank IMSA for their incredible work in the first year of hybrid racing. It is a great honor to win the first GTP Manufacturers Award and the IMSA Endurance Cup”.

