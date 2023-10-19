We bring you a small compilation with 19 apps and websites for Halloween, with which you will be able to create terrifying sounds, edit photos, or create them with horror designs. In each of the resources that we are going to mention you will have a description and links to enter.

We are going to try to make our list have variety. Almost all of them are applications, some generic that you can use for Halloween decoration purposes, and others much more specific for this time of year. We have also included some web pages.

These are the suggestions that we propose, but if you know of any other application or website that you think should appear on the list, we invite you to Share it with everyone in the comments section. Thus, all users will be able to benefit from the knowledge of our xatakeros.

Bing





Let’s start with Bing, and more specifically with Bing Chat, the function within the search engine app to interact with artificial intelligence based on GPT-4. You will also be able to create images in Bing Chat, something that will be done with the DALL-E 3 technology that it incorporates when you activate GPT-4.

In short, with this you will be able create your own Halloween images with artificial intelligence, simply describing what you want to be drawn. The results will change every time you make a request, even if you repeat the same prompt.

Canva





Canva is one of the leading applications for editing images and creating design projects. You have many tricks and functions, and using its search engine you can find thousands of templates and themed elements related to Halloween, so you can create montages with these elements.

Therefore, if you want to edit a photo to decorate it in Halloween style or create a poster for a party, this is one of the simplest and easiest applications to use. Additionally, you can also use Canva’s artificial intelligence to add AI-created elements.

Scary Sound Effects





It is an application that is available on both Android and iOS, although in each of the operating systems with a different design. The idea is that of have buttons with scary sounds. It’s not that you’re going to be scared to death with them, but it’s good entertainment.

Ghost Detector





This is a perfect application for those who want play for a while, about paranormal lovers. It is an app that acts as a ghost detection radar. Obviously you are not going to find paranormal entities in your house, but you are going to behave as if you did.

GhostTube





This is another application that simulates that you can detect and hunt ghosts, functioning as a supposed door to the unknown. To do this, it presents you with several tools, which range from detecting paranormal movements or sounds around you to capturing representations of paranormal activity.

This way, if you want to spend some time interacting with the paranormal, this app presents you with tools so you can spend some time doing it. Is that a whisper from beyond? Was that shadow something strange?

Google Maps





What is an app like Google Maps doing in a post like this? Well simple, if you want to plan your route to do the trick and treat, you can do it in advance with this application. You can even share your real-time location with parents and friends to improve your safety.

The positive part of this resource is that it is an application that is probably already on your mobile, you don’t have to download anything. The negative part is that They do not have specific functionalities You simply use the route design function.

Halloween Soundboard





Is about a website to create Halloween sounds. It is a page with quite large controls, so you will be able to use it both from the browser on your computer and from any mobile phone.

On this page you will be able configure various settings with which to determine the type of sound you want. You can choose the background, the types of sounds, and whether you want to add laughter or screams. Then, you start composing by putting the level you want in each of the elements and that’s it, you have your sound.

Hashima Island





A horror adventure that you have to explore with Google Maps to visit an island full of mysteries. All this with an impeccable setting, with nine stories to discover in 241 rooms within a complex.

JibJab





This is a tool with a web version and mobile applications for create funny videos using your photographs and any of the dozens of templates and masks it offers. As always, specific filters will be added in seasons such as Halloween.

The app allows you to do all kinds of things, like create and download videos and GIFs with your customizations. In addition, what you create you will be able to share in applications such as WhatsApp or iMessage, and on social networks such as Facebook or X.

Lights





There are many applications to create effects that you can apply to your photos, and this is one of the most popular. It has a large number of filters, including some horror ones perfect for Halloween. In addition, you have versions for both mobile operating systems.

The application offers you effects, and also the possibility of editing your photographs. You can save the photos you create or share them in different applications, such as Instagram or Facebook.

Halloween scary voices





An iOS app where you can create your own horror voice effects from your mobile or tablet. You can record your voice, and then you can apply effects and distortions to make terrifying creations. You can edit them, save them or use them for ringtones.

PicCollage





If you like create collages and postcards, or simply frame some of your photographs with images, this is a perfect application for it. It is an app with which you will be able to add frames, postcards, stickers and silhouettes to your photos, with all kinds of themes.

Here, you should know that although the application is not specific for this celebration, you will be able search a lot of Halloween content. Of course, although part of it will be paid, you will also have other elements that require integrated purchases.

Pixel Art





Is about an application to color Pixel Art drawings. Actually, it is not a specific application for Halloween, although the images you have to color include some themes. Perfect for children and adults who want to spend some time coloring.

In the app, you just have to choose an image. Then, you can enlarge the image to see the numbers that each pixel has, and below you will have the color table with these numbers. So, just color with your finger with a lot of patience.

Scary Prank





This is an iOS application that collect videos to give scares. These are the typical videos that seem normal, but at the end of them a sudden and loud scare appears.

The negative part is that this app is only for iOS, although on Android there are others that are a bit similar. The app appears to be a game, and you hand someone your phone to help you answer questions. And then, the sudden shock.

Secret of the Zombie Pumpkins





If you want to decorate pumpkins, on this page you can download patterns that you have in PDF to put on them and then start working with them. The page has stores, tutorials and dozens and dozens of templates to download, all in one of the largest specialized pages.

Perhaps the negative part of the website is that it is entirely in English, something that can complicate things for you if you don’t know the language. There are also some paid designs, but the number of them available is huge, and you can also create an artist account to upload them.

scary sounds





Another application, in this case only for Android, that has a scary sounds list. You have a lot of sound effects that you can use, but there are also over 200 HD wallpapers. All this to be able to put them as sounds or tones on your mobile.

TikTok





Although a social network may not be the first thing that comes to mind, TikTok has a filter for Halloween. With it, you can upload a photo and show a transition between the original photo and another that has been modified by AI to be a Halloween image.

Doing this requires a plugin, which is download the app CapCut on your mobile phone. You can download it on Google Play for Android and in the App Store for iOS. And once you have it, you just have to look for the #TikTokHalloween hashtag filter to click on it and choose to create your own creation and publish your result or download it to upload it on other networks as we have explained to you.

Tap Boo





This is a small paid game, just 5 euros, but very entertaining for the little ones in the house. You play as a little girl named Bonnie, and your mission is to hide around the house to scare other family members that are in different rooms. Very fun and full of surprises.

Zedge





And we finish with Zedge, which is a wallpapers and ringtones store. Using its search engine you will be able to find specific content for Halloween as well as any other time of year and celebration. And then, you can simply install it on your mobile.

Here, you should know that much of its content is completely free, but you can also find elements that are paid. Therefore, it all depends on what you are looking for and your tastes.

