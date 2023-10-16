Having a good laptop is still essential for millions of people, or at least a computer, even if it is a basic one. It is useful for working, studying and in somewhat more advanced segments, also for playing.

Luckily, there is no shortage of cheap laptops of all kinds, especially Google Chromebooks, but there are also somewhat more complete ones and right now we can see it on Amazon, which sells a very complete Lenovo Ideapad 3 Gen 6 for only 563 euros.

Its specifications are, despite the price, quite good. For example, it boasts a processor AMD Ryzen 7 that is first accompanied by 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storagealthough it has a more or less important problem: it comes without a preinstalled operating system.

With Ryzen 7 and 16GB of RAM, this laptop has everything you need for teleworking or for students, in addition to having a very low price.

It is something very common now, especially in laptops, a way for brands to not have to pay Microsoft to pre-install Windows 11 and leave it to the user, who can either install it on their own or opt for other operating systems, such as Linux.

Installing the Microsoft OS is not difficult and you can do it yourself in just a few minutes, so if in exchange you can have a laptop at a bargain price like this one from Lenovo, then its absence is welcome.

Obviously, since it is not a gaming laptop, it does not have a dedicated graphics card but rather an integrated Radeon Graphics, which can be used to run some games that are not of the latest generation or that are not too demanding, such as Fortnite or GTA.

Screen size: 15.6″ Full HD Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 5700U Integrated graphics card: AMD Radeon Graphics RAM: 16GB DDR4 Storage: 512GB SSD Operating system: no OS

If you prefer to consider a more affordable alternative, there is a fairly similar model but with Ryzen 5 as a processor and from HP. It is cheaper because it costs 449 euros, and it also comes without a preinstalled operating system.

Since it costs more than 29 euros and is sold directly by Amazon, You don’t have to pay a single cent for shipping costs, even if you don’t have a Prime account.which is what normally opens the doors of free shipping to all of Spain.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost to you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can consult our affiliate policy here