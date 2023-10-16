Home >Life

By adopting these tricks they will allow you to optimize your time, take care of your health and increase your efficiency on a daily basis. They are benefits that you cannot miss. So what are you waiting for?

We all love tips and tricks that make our lives a little easier, right? Especially when it comes to small skills that can improve your productivity or make your life more comfortable.

exist small skills you can learn in just 60 seconds and that, when applied, they will improve your productivity at work, as well as in your daily life. These are 12 clever techniques that can make a big difference.

Skills you can learn in a minute or less

Save ink when printing: If you want to save ink, but above all money when printing documents, there is a simple trick you can apply. Instead of using black for text, use gray. This way, you will consume less ink and you will also print faster. Check the size of a pair of pants without trying them on: You can find your perfect jeans size in seconds. Hold the pants at the waist and wrap it around your neck like a scarf. If the ends touch without going around the neck, it’s your size. If the ends don’t meet, the jeans are too tight, and if they overlap, they are too big. Waterproof your shoes. If you don’t have special creams or sprays to waterproof your shoes, you can use a candle, but be sure to use a transparent one so you don’t accidentally dye them. The process is simple. Rub the candle over the shoe and then blow dry it until the wax disappears from the fabric. Quickly change the case of text in Word: One way to make it easier to work with text in Word documents is to use a trick that consists of easily changing the case of the text by simply pressing Shift + F3. Sleep better when you have a cold. If your right nostril is blocked, lie on your left side and, if the opposite, lie on your right side. You will see that, in a short time, your nostril will clear and you will be able to breathe through it again. Lying on your side increases blood flow and causes congestion, so changing sides will provide temporary relief. Learn isometric exercise: If your job requires you to sit at a desk for a long time, there is a simple way to take care of your muscle health. You just have to bring your palms together tightly, as if you wanted to crush something between them. By doing so, you will activate the muscles of the chest, shoulders and arms, which often lose strength due to lack of movement. Save battery on your mobile: To save battery on your mobile, turn off WiFi, your device constantly searches for it and uses more energy. This way you can extend its duration and have your device ready when you need it. Brush your teeth without a toothbrush and toothpaste. Apples contain malic acid that whitens teeth. Additionally, the fibrous content of apples removes plaque and other food debris. If you can’t brush, have an apple for dessert. Save time with keyboard shortcuts: Efficient web browsing is an essential skill in the digital age. There are some practical tips to make the most of keyboard shortcuts. For example, if you want to open a new tab, just tap Ctrl + T; close a current tab, just Ctrl + W. If you want to switch from one tab to another, you can use Ctrl + Re Pg; to reopen it with Ctrl + Shift + T. These keyboard shortcuts will allow you to browse the web quickly and efficiently. Organize your mind before sleeping: To sleep better, the expert Mihalache Catalin proposes a simple tip. It consists of spending a minute, before going to bed, to review the day that has passed. You should think about what you have achieved, what you have stopped doing out of fear or laziness, and the reasons for the choices you have made. This habit can serve to release the tensions and worries that accumulate during the day. Write the recipient at the end of the email: To avoid the stress of sending an incomplete or error-filled email. It is recommended that you do not type the recipient’s name until you have finished composing the message. This will ensure that you don’t press the send button by mistake before you have reviewed the content of the email. Start the day with a “why?”: Before deciding something, whether it’s about food, health or happiness, ask yourself why? Why do you prefer certain foods? Why do you act the way you do? This simple method can bring great advantages. Prioritize your daily activities to have greater productivity: If you have a lot of pending tasks, it can be difficult to know where to start. But there is a technique to organize your day effectively. It consists of dedicating the first hours of the morning to the most relevant and urgent tasks. This way, you make progress on what really matters to you before facing the interruptions of the day. stop a sneeze: Sneezing can be very annoying when you are in the middle of a meeting or a talk. Fortunately, there is an effective method to stop it, and one of them is to gently press the tip of your nose with your fingers. Another is to pinch your upper lip and push it up toward your nostrils. Remember if you took your medications: One way to remember if you’ve taken your medications is to use the bottle as a visual cue. It is recommended that if you take one pill in the morning and another at night, you rotate the bottle each time you use it. This way you will know if you have already taken your dose or not. Know which side the gas tank is on: Have you ever been confused about which side of your car is the fuel tank? To find out, you just have to look at the gas gauge on your dashboard. You will see a small arrow next to the dispenser symbol. That arrow indicates the side where the gas tank is located. This way you can easily remember it the next time you go to refuel.

If you want to improve your life, There are some practical skills and tips that you can easily learn and implement.. They will allow you to make more conscious decisions, solve everyday problems and optimize your time and energy.

You don’t have to wait for opportunities to present themselves, you can start using these techniques or tricks today and see how your quality of life improves in different aspects.

