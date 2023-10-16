The climate crisis and extreme weather events, the frequency and intensity of which is increasing due to global warming, have cost 16 million dollars every hour. This conclusion was reached by a study published in Nature Communications and created by two researchers from the Victoria University of Wellington in New Zealand.

The study combined data collected from Extreme Event Attribution (EEA) reports, a methodology that examines how anthropogenic greenhouse gas emissions have changed the occurrence of specific extreme weather events, and the data relating to costs socioeconomic of these events. Thus the researchers came to establish an estimate of the global costs of extreme weather conditions attributable to climate change over the last twenty years. The study is the first to calculate a global figure due to increased costs directly attributable to human-caused global warming.

What is the cost of the climate crisis and extreme events? 16 million dollars every hour

According to the study’s findings, often-cited estimates of the economic costs of climate change, obtained using integrated assessment models, may be substantially underestimated. This means that the climate crisis often has much higher costs than are actually reported because they are missing data in particular from low-income countriesand why the additional climate costssuch as those resulting from declining crop yields and rising sea levels.

Between 2000 and 2019 storms, floods, heat waves, droughts and extreme events cost on average 140 billion dollars per year. The cost refers to the damage caused, the victims and the direct consequences of the extreme event, but we know that every extreme event also causes a series of indirect consequences which include economic losses and social repercussions, even in areas far from the epicenter of the event .

Over the past 20 years, extreme weather conditions exacerbated by the climate crisis have struck 1.2 billion people. The cost of an average of 140 billion dollars each year is one third related to the destruction of property and other assets, while the remaining two-thirds are due to loss of human life. The analysis used a statistical value of 7 million dollars for every life lost, an average of the figures used by the US and UK governments.

Read also: Over 43 million children displaced due to meteorological disasters: UNICEF data

Half of the total danni recorded in the 185 events is attributable to the effect of human-caused climate change and amounts to 260 billion dollars in economic losses: 64% of the damage was caused by storms16% from heat waves20% from floods and droughts and 2% give them fire.

The absolute years with the highest climate cost were 2003 with the deadly heat wave in Europeil 2008 mainly due to Cyclone Nargis over Myanmar and the 2010 due to the terrible drought that hit the Somalia and of heat wave in Russia.