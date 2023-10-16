This laptop can handle everything, even the most demanding games.

The HP Victus 16-s0005ns has an AMD Ryzen 7000 series processor

If you are looking for a gaming laptop that has a screen larger than 15.6 inches, a cutting-edge graphics card and costs less than 1,000 euros, then you just have to keep reading. The HP Victus 16-s0005ns has a 19% discount during the Orange Days of PcComponentes and It can be yours for 220 euros less than the recommended price.

The HP Victus 16-s0005ns has a MSRP of 1,199 euros when it is not on sale, but now it costs 979 euros at PcComponentes, only until October 15 or while supplies last. As you can see, it is a bargain, and even more so if we take into account that it has never been so cheap. Therefore, you cannot miss this opportunity. It’s a great purchase and you won’t regret it.

This gaming laptop has a 16.1-inch Full HD IPS display with a refresh rate of 144 Hz, 16 GB of RAM memoryand 512 GB M.2 SSDa graphics card NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 and a processor AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS 8 cores and 16 threads. At the connectivity level, it incorporates x1 Gigabit Ethernet, x1 HDMI 2.1, x3 USB type A, x1 USB type C, x1 headphone/microphone combo, Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 6E. It goes without saying that with these technical specifications it can handle any program and video game, even triple A titles from the likes of Starfield and Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

Unlike other laptops where the Microsoft operating system comes preinstalled, This is not the case. So, if you decide to buy the HP Victus 16-s0005ns you will have to install Windows 11. Remember that you can download the ISO image from the Microsoft website. To activate it you will have to purchase an OEM license from one of the many key stores on the Internet. Another option would be to install a GNU/Linux distro.

In short, the HP Victus 16-s0005ns is a gaming laptop that is not bad at all, It has very balanced hardware and is powerful enough to play in 1080p and carry out tasks that are very demanding. The only drawback, depending on how you look at it, would be that it does not come with Windows 11 preinstalled. For the rest, we can only say that it is equipment that is worth buying, especially now that it is on sale.

