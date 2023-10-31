The now extensive file surrounding the Central Agency for the Reception of Asylum Seekers (COA) and hotel ‘t Elshuys still fuels distrust among residents of Albergen. “I have always been trusting and I have never had bad experiences with the government, but what is happening here defies all description,” says one of the residents of the future asylum seekers’ center. The entrepreneur, born and raised in Albergen, says he has never felt so much distrust when it comes to the government. He now prefers to remain anonymous. “The asylum seekers’ center is being forced down our throats and that is causing a lot of unrest.”