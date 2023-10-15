All the most important leaked details of the FNAF movie. Find out everything about Five Nights at Freddy’s coming to the movies.

The long-awaited movie adaptation of Five Nights at Freddy’s is underway, and we’ve compiled all the leaked details of the FNAF movie Until now. A selection full of curiosities that will leave you wanting for the film to be released now and that you are surely looking forward to discovering.

So we’re not going to make you wait any longer. Get ready to explore the plot, characters and scenes of this adaptation that will offer a never-before-seen point of view to the saga!

Star cast and key characters

Matthew Lillard as William Afton and more actors confirmed

In this adaptation of FNAF to the cinema, we will see Matthew Lillard interpretando a William Afton, the man in purple and murderer of the saga. Together with him, Josh Hutcherson will play Mikewhile Christian Stokes will play Hank, who could be Henry, William’s companion. We will also see Mary Stuart Masterson and Elizabeth Lail in villainous roles. The film is directed by Chris Columbus, known for films such as “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” and “Home Alone.”

Surprising settings and elements

The appearance of the Rainbow in an ice cream parlor

In the movie, we will find an ice cream shop called Ice Cream Partieswhose mascot is FNAF World Rainbow. This character, who insulted us in the game, will now compensate with ice cream. In addition, there are indications that the ice cream parlor could be located in a shopping center.

A confrontation at the ice cream parlor

In one of the leaked scenes, you can see Mike, played by Josh Hutcherson, involved in a fight in the shopping center where the ice cream parlor from before would be. Although not much is known about the context of this scene, it is possible that it is related to the Mike’s job at the ice cream shop before joining Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza Place.

The spirits of the animatronic children

The children killed by William Afton in the first games of the saga will appear in the film as “Ghost Children.” These apparitions remind us of the history of William and how he got trapped in the suit Springtrap after his crimes.

Recording in a forest with a girl (Puppet?)

In one of the leaked recordings, you can see Jophielle Love, one of the ghost girls, recording in a forest. This has led to speculation that this scene could be related to the story of the girl murdered outside the venue at the games, making us wonder if Jophielle could play Charlotte aka Puppet.

It could also be the spirit that possesses the Girl animatronic. What do you think?

The Afton House

On the recording set, you can see a house in the forest that could be the Afton family home of FNAF 4. The similarity, as you can see in the image, is so great that it is impossible for it to be another option. The chimney, the silhouette between the trees… It is one of the most emblematic places in FNAF, and it cannot be missing from the film.

The FNAF movie trilogy and its protagonist

Matthew Lillard and the contract for three movies

Matthew Lillard, who plays William Afton, has signed on to appear in at least three FNAF movies. This suggests that at least we will have a complete trilogy of cinema, allowing the story to develop more deeply and covering multiple aspects of the FNAF universe. If things go well, they might even come up with more!

Josh Hutcherson as protagonist

Josh Hutcherson will play Mike, the protagonist of the plot. We knew that he will be the actor in charge, but we did not know that he would be chosen make Mike the main character. In the Five Nights at Freddy’s games it is common for the protagonist to change, but here the focus will be on this security guard, also exploring his past.

The pizzeria building and night recordings

Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza Place Design

He name of Freddy’s pizzeria in the movie It is the same one that has the establishment of Freddy Fazbear Pizzeria Simulator, so it seems that the time in which it is set is clear. In that game we played Mike while managing the pizzeriaand the truth is that it fits with what has been shown so far about the adaptation.

During the filming, for two months we have seen how changes have been made to show the abandoned pizzeria, until finally dismantling everything. Did they want to show the same thing as in the games?

Only the façade of the building is built

Some people have taken photos of the Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza Place building from different angles. However, only the façade of the place was built, ruling out the possibility of scenes using the back or side of the pizzeria. As expected, the interior scenes will be filmed on specially created sets and not necessarily in this location.

Night scenes and spooky atmosphere

Leaked recordings have shown outdoor night scenes around the parking lot of Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza Place. This indicates that we will be able to see the outside of the building at night, with some cars in the parking lot. Although it seems that the majority will be on indoor sets.

The timeline and the relationship with games

Location in the FNAF timeline

The FNAF movie will be placed in the Pizzeria Simulator seasonbut characters and elements have been seen that look at deliveries located in the past, such as FNAF 1, 2 and 3 And till Sister Location. Moments from these games may be told through flashbacks, or there may be a present and past story developing in parallel. In fact, Vanessa’s appearance indicates that there will be references to FNAF Most Wanted. Maybe like post-credits scene?

The animatronics present in the film

Animatronic eye (Foxy?) and Freddy in all its splendor

In a photo from the filming set, we could see the eye of an animatronic on a table. The animatronics will be real in the Five Nights At Freddy’s movie and this eye could belong to anyone we know, although due to its color we We bet it’s from Foxy.

The one that has been completely shown is the freddy animatronic– The first realistic and official model of an animatronic created from FNAF, with an impressive size. Has some two meters high and its front compartment is capable of opening.

Stickers of characters in the movie

Although the total number of animatronics that will appear in the Five Nights At Freddy’s movie has not been confirmed, images of stickers that could be used in the film have been leaked. Among them, we can see Freddy, Chica, Bonnie, Foxy, Mangle, Puppet, BonBon y Springtrap. These characters are present in the first five games of the saga, which reinforces the theory that the main plot of the FNAF movie takes place during the time of Pizzeria Simulator.

Movie codename

Bad Cupcake

During the filming of the Five Nights At Freddy’s movie, the code name of the feature film has been seen repeatedly: Bad Cupcake. This title refers to the Cupcake de Chica in its nightmare version, which is the closest thing to an evil Cupcake that we can find in games.

What do you think everything that has been leaked from the adaptation of FNAF to the cinema? Write down ways to surprise everyone, and to become a real success.