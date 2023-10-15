loading…

People commemorate the end of the latest military conflict in the Nagorno-Karabakh region between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Photo/REUTERS

MOSCOW – There are around 15 countries that were part of the Soviet Union that can be identified. Some of them are known to have Muslim majority populations.

History records that the Soviet Union was once a great power in the world. Not only is their military strength terrible, they also have quite a large territory.

However, the existence of the Soviet Union collapsed around 1991. After that, each of its regions separated from each other and became independent countries. Who are they?

List of Countries of the Soviet Union

1. Russia

After the dissolution of the Soviet Union, the RSFSR changed its name to the Russian Federation on December 25 1991. At that time, Moscow was also designated as the capital.

Looking at its status, Russia is a former Soviet Union country with the largest territory. Not only that, they also have a strong economy and are considered one of the world’s most respected large countries.

Currently, Vladimir Putin serves as President of Russia. Apart from his figure which often gives rise to controversy and the spotlight, he has become one of the country’s leaders who is quite respected.

2. Armenia

Armenia has its capital in Yerevan which is also its largest city and financial center. Previously, they were also part of the Soviet Union and joined the Transcaucasian SSR along with Azerbaijan and Georgia.

After the collapse of the Soviet Union, Armenia emerged as its own country. Historically, they also have a long history of conflict with Azerbaijan, especially regarding Nagorno-Karabakh.

3. Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan is a transcontinental country located on the border of Eastern Europe and West Asia. Baku is the capital and largest city in the country.