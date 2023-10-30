Good image quality, low response time and 240 Hz. You will find all this and much more in the LG UltraGear 27GR95QE-B.

The LG UltraGear 27GR95QE-B has a response time of only 0.03 ms (GtG)

If you are passionate about video games and want to enjoy an immersive and fluid experience, then you have to take a look at the LG UltraGear 27GR95QE-B. This OLED monitor will not leave you indifferent. Now, it is worth mentioning that it is a high-end/enthusiast model, so don’t expect it to be cheap. However, now you can get it for a little less than the MSRP.

This gaming monitor usually has a recommended price of 1,049 euros, but now it has a 17% discount on Amazon and you can buy it for only 869.71 euros, while at PcComponentes it costs 899 euros (14% discount). We are not talking about the historical minimum price, but it is still a very interesting offer. Additionally, the LG UltraGear 27GR95QE-B it is very well valued65% of buyers have given it a rating of 5 stars out of 5.

The LG UltraGear LG 27GR95QE-B has a 27-inch QHD (2560 x 1440 pixels) panel with OLED technology which looks scandalous, especially when playing. This panel offers a response time of only 0.03 ms (GtG) and a refresh rate of up to 240 Hz. In addition, it supports HDR10 and is compatible with NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium. As you can see, it is very complete.

At the design level it is a monitor that It has very thin frames and Hexagon Lighting lighting. As for the support, it allows you to adjust it in inclination/height, pivot it and rotate it. On the other hand, it includes a remote control so you can control the sound, change the game mode, turn it on/off and much more. And, speaking of sound, it does not incorporate speakers, so you will have to connect external ones or use headphones. Now, what about connectivity? Well, the LG UltraGear LG 27GR95QE-B has x2 HDMI 2.1, x1 DisplayPort 1.4, x2 USB 3.0, x1 USB type B and x1 optical digital output.

In conclusion, the LG UltraGear LG 27GR95QE-B is a monitor for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S that offers exceptional image quality. In fact, it’s one of the best, if not the best, OLED monitors you can buy right now. Therefore, we are talking about an offer not to be missed. At the time of writing these lines there are units available.

