One of Dell’s 1440p gaming monitors with the best quality-price ratio, the Dell G2724D, is on sale and its price Will not leave you indifferent. If you are looking for a monitor para tu PC, PS5 o Xbox Series X|S, then you can’t miss this offer. Also has more than 2,390 reviews and an average rating of 4.4 stars 5so needless to say, it’s a safe bet.

When it is not on sale, the Dell G2724D usually costs 349 euros on Amazon. However, now you have 27% discount and you can get it for 255.20 euros. It is a very tempting price and an opportunity that you cannot miss. By the way, it is also on sale on the Dell website and costs 262.05 euros. On the other hand, it is worth mentioning that it has never been so cheap.

It is 27-inch gaming monitor with Fast IPS QHD panel (2560 x 1440 pixels) provides sharpness and a fairly high level of detail. In addition, it has a response time of 1 ms (GtG) and the refresh rate of 144 Hz via HDMI (165 Hz via DisplayPort), so the fluidity of movements and the ability to react is instant, as long as your computer can move games at a high frame rate per second.

Besides, supports HDRand this brings each image to life, providing high dynamic range, with vibrant colors and deep contrasts. Returning to the topic of ports, it incorporates two DisplayPorts and an HDMI port. Finally, if we focus on the stand, it allows you to adjust the monitor in height, tilt, swivel and rotation, so you won’t have any problems finding the perfect position.

In summary, the Dell G2724D offers a good visual experience, a modern design and technical specifications that are not bad at all. We could say that right now it is one of the most interesting 1440p gaming monitors that you can buy for less than 260 euros. Of course, remember that it is a limited time offerand this means that can end at any time. Therefore, if you were looking for a monitor with these features, don’t hesitate and get it. It’s a deal!

