Good image quality, integrated speakers and Natural Low Blue Light technology, you will find all this and much more in the Lenovo G27q-30.

Lenovo G27q-30 offers exceptional gaming performance

Lenovo may be a manufacturer best known for its laptops and desktop computers, but it also has gaming monitors in its catalog, one of them being the Lenovo G27q-30. This 27-inch 1440p monitor It is highly rated on Amazon and now has an unbeatable priceso it is a good time to buy it if you are looking for a monitor of that resolution.

This monitor usually has a recommended price of 319.99 euros, but if you buy it on Amazon it will be yours for only 199.99 euros. Yes, you read it right. This monitor has a 38% discount for a limited time, so we are talking about 120 euros less. What a deal! As if that were not enough, the reviews from users are very positive, hence it has an average score of 4.4 stars out of 5.

Get the Lenovo G27q-30 38% cheaper than MSRP on Amazon

The Lenovo G27q-30 is a monitor ideal for playing on PC, PS5 or Xbox Series X|S. Its 27-inch VA panel offers a QHD resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels, which guarantees great sharpness. In addition, it has a response time of only 1 ms (MPRT) and a refresh rate of 165 Hz. It also has AMD FreeSync Premium technology, which synchronizes the monitor’s frequency with that of the graphics card or console, thus eliminating the annoying effect of tearing or cuts in the image.

The design of the Lenovo G27q-30 is also very attractive, with very thin bezels that maximize screen space. In addition, it has a support that allows you to adjust the height and inclination. At the connectivity level It incorporates two HDMI 2.0 ports, a DisplayPort 1.4 and an audio output (3.5 millimeters). Therefore, you can connect your PC and up to two consoles at the same time.

In short, the Lenovo G27q-30 It is a monitor that has everything to satisfy the most demanding gamers. And now you can take advantage of this Amazon offer and buy it for much less than the recommended price. Now, it can end at any time, so don’t think too much and get it, you won’t be disappointed. What’s more, we could say that it is a monitor that has no competition for less than 200 euros. Regarding the latter, it is worth mentioning that it has rarely been so cheap.

