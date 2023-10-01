There are many Full HD gaming monitors, but for less than 160 euros there are few that measure up to the MSI Optix G24C4.

The MSI Optix G24C4 has a 1500R curved panel

1080p monitors are still widely used among PC gamers, just take a look at Steam’s hardware and software survey. Well, if when you play you also do it in Full HD and you want to change it for a more modern one that has the same resolution, then you may be interested in the MSI Optix G24C4.

This gaming monitor has a very attractive price, since now you can get it for only 158.99 euros on Amazon and PcComponentes, which is a savings of 40 euros compared to its original price of 199 euros. By the way, the reviews are very positive, hence at the time of writing these lines it has a score of 4.6 stars out of 5.

Save 40.01 euros by buying the MSI Optix G24C4 monitor on Amazon

MSI has several very interesting monitors, the MSI Optix G24C4 being one of them. This monitor has a 23.6-inch Full HD VA curved panel (manufactured by Samsung) with a 144Hz refresh rate, a response time of 1 ms (MPRT) and a viewing angle of 178 degrees. The contrast ratio is 3000:1 and it features a brightness of 300 nits.

The MSI Optix G24C4 has a elegant design and that gamer touch so characteristic of the brand, with very thin frames that favor immersion. Its curved screen has a curvature of 1500R, which better adapts to the shape of the human eye and reduces eye fatigue. On the other hand, it is worth mentioning that, although it is a gaming monitor, it is also suitable for office automation and other uses. You just have to access the settings menu to adjust the profile to your liking. This menu is very intuitive and easy to use.

It is not the first time, nor will it be the last, that this monitor is on sale. In fact, we are not talking about the historical minimum price, but almost. A few weeks ago, at the end of August, it was available for only 149 euros. However, we don’t know when it will be so cheap again, so it’s a good time to get it since still an irresistible price. Finally, say that the MSI Optix G24C4 has a DisplayPort 1.2a, two HDMI 1.4b ports and a 3.5 millimeter headphone output.

