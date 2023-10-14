loading…

The shooting at the mall, Bangkok, was carried out by a 14 year old boy. Photo/Reuters

BANGKOK – Three people died in a shooting at a luxury shopping center in the center of the capital, Bangkok, Thailand. Four other people were injured in the incident. A 14-year-old suspect has been arrested. He had used a gun.

According to the BBC, footage on social media previously showed buyers running out of the center. The city center as well as the nearby Siam metro station were closed. People also uploaded videos, which appeared to be taken from inside the mall.

In one of the videos, four loud sounds resembling gunshots can be clearly heard in the busy complex. Witnesses also reported online that they hid inside shops and bathrooms.

Meanwhile, Thai police confirmed the arrest of a 14-year-old suspected gunman after a shooting at a luxury mall in the capital Bangkok.

The Metropolitan Police Detective Department said on its Facebook page that a 14-year-old suspected gunman had been arrested and was being questioned over the incident at Siam Paragon mall.

Emergency services shared an image of a police officer arresting and handcuffing a person lying face down on the floor.

The Central Bureau of Investigation earlier posted a grainy image on its Facebook page showing someone they said was the gunman, wearing khaki cargo pants and a baseball cap.

Unverified videos on social media showed scenes of chaos, with people, including children, running out of the mall doors while security officers ushered them out.

One video showed people taking cover in a dark room inside a restaurant, while live television showed long queues of traffic outside the mall amid heavy rain.