Suara.com – The war between Hamas and Israel has not yet found a clear end. Since it started again some time ago, there have now been more than 2,700 deaths from both the Palestinian and Israeli sides. Palestinian civilians are the victims who suffer the most from this dispute.

Not only is there a problem of territorial disputes, especially in Jerusalem, for many years, these two countries in the Middle East also continue to seek recognition of independence from various countries. To date, at least more than 135 countries have recognized Palestinian independence.

List of Countries that Support an Independent Palestine

To have full member status in the UN, Palestine must receive 193 recognition of independence. Currently, this country whose territory continues to be criticized by Israel has obtained permission for independence from 140 countries with the following list.

AljazairAngolaAlbaniaAfrika SelatanAntigua and BarbudaArgentinaAfghanistanArab saudiAzerbaijanBrunei DarussalamBrazilBelarusiaBoliviaBelizeBosnia and HerzegovinaBangladeshBotswanaBuruniBhutanBeninBahrainBulgariaBurkina FasoChinaCileCote d’ivoireCape VerdeChadDominikaDjiboutiEthiopiaEl SalvadorEquatorial GuineaEkuadorEswantiniFilipinaGambiaGuineaGabonGuyanaGhanaGrenadaGeorgiaGuatemalaGuinea BissauHungariaHondurasHaitiIndiaIrakIranIslandiaIndonesiaKubaKambojaKirgistanKolombiaLebanonKosta RikaKazakhstanKenyaKomoroKorea UtaraKuwaitLibyaLaosLesothoLiberiaMaladewaMozambikMalaysiaMauritiusMalawiMaliMarokoMauritaniaMadagaskarMontenegroMaltaMesirMongoliaNigeriaNigerNepalNamibiaNikaraguaOmanPakistanPeruPolandiaParaguayPapua NuginiQatarRwandaRepublik CekoRepublik Demokratik KongoRepublik Demokratik Arab SahrawiRepublik DominikaRepublik Afrika TengahRepublik KongoRusiaRomaniaSao Tome and PrincipeSurinameSudanSwediaSudan SelatanSaint LuciaSaint Kitts and NevisSuriahSeychellesSaint Vincent and the GrenadinesSenegalSri LankaSiprusSierra LeoneSlovakiaSomaliaSerbiaThailandTurkmenistanTogoTajikistanTurkiTimor LesteTanzaniaTunisiaUni Emirat ArabUzbekistanUkrainauruguayUgandaVietnamVenezuelaVanuatuVatikanYordaniaZambiaZimbabwe

