There are 138 UN member states that support complete Palestinian independence. Photo/REUTERS
JAKARTA – International recognition of the independence of the State of Palestine is the main goal of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO). One of the recognitions and supports most awaited by the organization is from UN member countries.
Even though it was declared a sovereign country on November 15 1988, Palestine is still the object of war conflict with Israel. In fact, the conflict between the two has become increasingly heated until now.
Palestine itself is a country that suffered many losses due to the war. Its infrastructure and citizens are now victims of the ferocity of war, both land and air attacks. The world also condemned Israel’s cruel actions.
Since July 31 2019, UN members have begun to open their voices in support of the independence of the Palestinian state. There are around 138 of the 193 UN member states that support Palestine.
138 UN Member States Support Palestinian Independence
1. Algeria
2. Bahrain
3. Irak
4. Kuwait
5. Libya
6. Malaysia
7. Mauritania
8. Morocco
9. Somalia
10. Tunisia
11. Turki
12. Wealth
13. Afghanistan
14. Bangladesh
15. Because
16. Indonesia
17. Jordan
18. Madagascar
19. Malta
20. Nicaragua
21. Pakistan
22. Qatar
23. Arab Saudi
24. United Arab Emirates
25. Serbia
26. Zambia
27. Albania
28. Brunei Darussalam
29. Djibouti
30. Mauritius
31. Sudan
32. Cyprus
33. Czech Republic
34. Slovakia
35. Egypt
36. Gambia
37. India
38. Nigeria
39. Seychelles
40. Sri Lanka
41. Belarus
42. Guinea
43. Namibia
44. Russia
45. Ukraine
46. Vietnam
47. China
48. Burkina Faso
49. Chamber
50. Guinea Bissau
51. Mali
52. Cambodia
53. Mongolia
54. Senegal
55. Hungary
56. Cape Verde
57. North Korea
58. Niger
59. Romania
60. Tanzania
61. Bulgaria
62. Maldives
63. Ghana
64. Togo
65. Zimbabwe
66. Chad
67. Laos
68. Sierra Leone
69. Uganda
70. Republic of the Congo
71. Angola
72. Mozambique
73. Sao Tome and Principe
74. Democratic Republic of the Congo
75. Gabon
76. Oman
77. Poland
78. Botswana
79. Nepal
80. burundi
81. Central African Republic
82. Bhutan
83. Rwanda
84. Ethiopia
85. Iran
86. Benin
87. Equatorial Guinea
88. Kenya
89. Vanuatu
90. Filipina
91. Swat
92. Kazakhstan
93. Azerbaijan
94. Turkmenistan
95. Georgia
96. Bosnia and Herzegovina
97. Tajikistan
98. Uzbekistan
99. Papua New Guinea
100. South Africa
101. Kyrgyzstan
102. Malawi
103. Timor Leste
104. Paraguay
105. Montenegro
106. Costa Rica
107. Lebanon
108. Ivory Coast
109. Venezuela
110. Republic of Dominica
111. Brazil
112. Argentina
113. Bolivia
114. Ecuador
115. Chile
116. Guyana
117. Peru
118. Suriname
119. Uruguay
120. Lesotho
121. South Sudan
122. Syria
123. Liberia
124. El Salvador
125. Honduras
126. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
127. Belize
128. Dominica
129. Antigua and Barbuda
130. Grenada
131. Iceland
132. Thailand
133. Guatemala
134. Haiti
135. Sweden
136. Saint Lucia
137. Colombia
138. Saint Kitts and Nevis
