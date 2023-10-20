loading…

There are 138 UN member states that support complete Palestinian independence. Photo/REUTERS

JAKARTA – International recognition of the independence of the State of Palestine is the main goal of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO). One of the recognitions and supports most awaited by the organization is from UN member countries.

Even though it was declared a sovereign country on November 15 1988, Palestine is still the object of war conflict with Israel. In fact, the conflict between the two has become increasingly heated until now.

Palestine itself is a country that suffered many losses due to the war. Its infrastructure and citizens are now victims of the ferocity of war, both land and air attacks. The world also condemned Israel’s cruel actions.

Since July 31 2019, UN members have begun to open their voices in support of the independence of the Palestinian state. There are around 138 of the 193 UN member states that support Palestine.

138 UN Member States Support Palestinian Independence

1. Algeria

2. Bahrain

3. Irak

4. Kuwait

5. Libya

6. Malaysia

7. Mauritania

8. Morocco

9. Somalia

10. Tunisia

11. Turki

12. Wealth

13. Afghanistan

14. Bangladesh

15. Because

16. Indonesia

17. Jordan

18. Madagascar

19. Malta

20. Nicaragua

21. Pakistan

22. Qatar

23. Arab Saudi

24. United Arab Emirates

25. Serbia

26. Zambia

27. Albania

28. Brunei Darussalam

29. Djibouti

30. Mauritius

31. Sudan

32. Cyprus

33. Czech Republic

34. Slovakia

35. Egypt

36. Gambia

37. India

38. Nigeria

39. Seychelles

40. Sri Lanka

41. Belarus

42. Guinea

43. Namibia

44. Russia

45. Ukraine

46. Vietnam

47. China

48. Burkina Faso

49. Chamber

50. Guinea Bissau

51. Mali

52. Cambodia

53. Mongolia

54. Senegal

55. Hungary

56. Cape Verde

57. North Korea

58. Niger

59. Romania

60. Tanzania

61. Bulgaria

62. Maldives

63. Ghana

64. Togo

65. Zimbabwe

66. Chad

67. Laos

68. Sierra Leone

69. Uganda

70. Republic of the Congo

71. Angola

72. Mozambique

73. Sao Tome and Principe

74. Democratic Republic of the Congo

75. Gabon

76. Oman

77. Poland

78. Botswana

79. Nepal

80. burundi

81. Central African Republic

82. Bhutan

83. Rwanda

84. Ethiopia

85. Iran

86. Benin

87. Equatorial Guinea

88. Kenya

89. Vanuatu

90. Filipina

91. Swat

92. Kazakhstan

93. Azerbaijan

94. Turkmenistan

95. Georgia

96. Bosnia and Herzegovina

97. Tajikistan

98. Uzbekistan

99. Papua New Guinea

100. South Africa

101. Kyrgyzstan

102. Malawi

103. Timor Leste

104. Paraguay

105. Montenegro

106. Costa Rica

107. Lebanon

108. Ivory Coast

109. Venezuela

110. Republic of Dominica

111. Brazil

112. Argentina

113. Bolivia

114. Ecuador

115. Chile

116. Guyana

117. Peru

118. Suriname

119. Uruguay

120. Lesotho

121. South Sudan

122. Syria

123. Liberia

124. El Salvador

125. Honduras

126. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

127. Belize

128. Dominica

129. Antigua and Barbuda

130. Grenada

131. Iceland

132. Thailand

133. Guatemala

134. Haiti

135. Sweden

136. Saint Lucia

137. Colombia

138. Saint Kitts and Nevis

