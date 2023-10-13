The new course is here, and all platforms have stepped up to the occasion. Some of them, which had been with very low-profile releases for a couple of months, such as HBO Max, have woken up and bring us some of the most attractive releases of the year. So yes, classes, schedules and bosses return, but in exchange we have a good dose of fun and premieres.

Loki T2

The promising second season of ‘Loki’ (and, in general, the future of the MCU) suffered a severe setback when Jonathan Majors had to be removed from public life after accusations of harassment against him. It’s unclear to what extent Kang remains essential to Disney’s plans, but this new season promises multiverses, comedy, and plenty of eccentric characters.

girls night

An intense thriller with a female lead in which a group of four friends return to the town in the mountains of Madrid where they spent their summers as teenagers. But the idea of ​​fun and a weekend for girls takes a turn when they discover that another friend from her youth has kidnapped three men in her house in her mountains: three rapists of a minor who were not convicted. Spanish-style exploitation in a film that, without a doubt, is going to give a lot of talk this month.

The Boogeyman

It’s a trend: low-budget horror films born to be released on streaming and that end up being better than expected and are given a theatrical release… becoming hits. This has been the case with this thriller based on an old horror story from the seventies by Stephen King, which adapts like a glove to the mechanics of scares, doors, beds and retreaded urban legends that are so popular now. Perfect for Halloween.

Warner Classics

74 authentic cinema classics arrive at Filmin, reinforcing its quality cinema offering. The titles speak for themselves: ‘One of Our Own’, ‘Dog Day Afternoon’, ‘Wild Bunch’, ‘Hairspray’, ‘The Witches of Eastwick’, ‘Little Shop of Horrors’, ‘What’s wrong with me, Doctor?’, ‘All the President’s Men’, ‘Deliverance’, ‘Amazing Journey to the Back of the Mind’, ‘Forbidden Planet’ and a very long etcetera.

Skinamark

It only cost $15,000 but, thanks to the enigmatic nature of its images, it went viral on TikTok back in the summer. Now it comes to Filmin so you can see if the hype was worth it. We tell you that this story of two children who wake up in the middle of the night and discover that their father has disappeared and that all the exits from their house no longer exist is not what it seems. It is closer to experimental horror with a creepypasta touch than to a typical haunted house movie. It is disturbing, enigmatic, and one of the horror films of the year.

the messiah

Clearly based on the amazing viral phenomenon of Flos Mariae, ‘La mesías’ is the new series from Los Javis (‘La Llamada’, ‘Paquita Salas’ or ‘Veneno’), this time produced by Movistar. We will learn the story of a family intoxicated by the religious delusions of the mother, who makes her daughters believe that God has entrusted them to spread her word through music. When one of his songs goes viral, the only brother who managed to leave the family will try to reconnect with his past.

October 11 on Movistar Plus+

The Fall of the House of Usher

Mike Flanagan returns for the last time to reinterpret the most mythical stories of haunted houses for Netflix, and this time he delves into none other than Edgar Allan Poe and his Usher Mansion. Only this time he spices it up with elements of family intrigue a la ‘Succession’, drawing inspiration in each episode from a different story by the Bostonian author. Good horror for devotees of classic and modern alike.

Corpses

The most intriguing production that Netflix has this month is this police story with jumps in time, as they themselves define it, and which is based on a comic by Si Spencer for the prestigious Vertigo label. In it, four detectives from different eras (1890, 1941, 2023 and 2053) are united by the same murder: an unidentified corpse in the mythical neighborhood of Whitechapel. The result is a conspiracy that spans 150 years.

Sister Death

The tremendous ‘Verónica’ has a prequel: in this exclusive Netflix production that will also be seen in theaters to spice up Halloween, Paco Plaza returns as director to tell us the story of one of the most terrifying characters in the latest great success of Spanish horror. We will travel to post-war Spain and learn the story of Narcisa, a novice with supernatural powers who starts working as a teacher in an old convent converted into a girls’ school.

Spiderman No Way Home

The last installment of the Spider-Man trilogy starring Tom Holland was a real wink-fest for fans. Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield returned as the two previous Spider-Mans, and a good gallery of villains who made life impossible for the three of them. The definitive advent of the multiverses in the MCU worked much better than in DC with ‘The Flash’, and although the film is possibly the worst in the saga, as a catalog of mythologies it is interesting.

Rick y Morty

In the last year we have experienced a media storm due to the past behavior of Justin Roiland, one of the creators of the series and main voice actors. However, season 7 has not only not been delayed, but the usual two years between seasons have directly become one. With Roiland absent, ‘Rick and Morty’ has to show that he keeps up, so this seventh season is about checking things out.

30 coins

The first season of this Spanish HBO production directed by Álex de la Iglesia surprised everyone and everyone with its radical and corrosive approach to the director’s imagery. Despite a certain irregularity, he conquered his aggressiveness and the freedom of his approach, so we are looking forward to meeting again with the very Spanish fauna that tracks the powerful 30 coins that Judas received for betraying Christ. Najwa Nimri and Paul Giamatti join the cast, with Megan Montaner, Miguel Ángel Silvestre and Eduard Fernández returning.

Awareness

Shades of dystopian film, superhero cinema and even ‘La casa de papel’ (the presence of Pedro Alonso just before we meet him again and the franchise that made him famous in ‘Berlin’) in this public-oriented Spanish production youthful and that promises maximum intensity and emotion. In it, a rebellious teenager survives with his father through small scams, helped by his ability to project illusions into the minds of others. He will soon discover that there are others like him.

October 11 on Prime Video

