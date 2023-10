The awards ceremony for the 62 winning projects of the twelfth edition of the Gilead Calls took place today in Milan, dedicated to both public and private Italian research and treatment institutions and to Italian patient associations operating in the area of ​​infectious diseases, oncology and oncohaematology. Gilead Science made a total of over 1.6 million euros available to the winning projects, bringing the total investments made during the 12 editions to 16 million euros.