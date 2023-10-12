As paywalls became commonplace, one of the options that a greater number of users resorted to was going to websites that allowed them to bypass paywalls in order to continue accessing the majority of content. Of all the tools that emerged, 12ft Ladder was one of those that gained the most prominence, but now it has stopped working. We tell you the main alternatives.

Paywalls have become commonplace for a large number of media outlets, regardless of their subject matter. Through this measure, many of them have tried to cushion the decline in paper sales, adapting to new digital trends. Currently, although it is true that we can still find newspapers and websites that have not relied on this resource, the reality is that there are fewer and fewer.

As paywalls have become commonplace, a large number of platforms have emerged that allow us to continue accessing content for free. But, now that 12ft Ladder is down, we tell you other alternatives that can work just as well for you.

Txtify.it

Since 12ft Ladder stopped working, the vast majority of users They have moved to Txtify.it. This is another application with very similar characteristics, but it has a peculiarity: we will not be able to access the website as it is offered by the original web page, but rather it will show it to us in plain text. That is, we will only be able to access the content as such, without images or colors. A black background and white text, without major distraction.

As for compatibility, it works with a large amount of media, both national and international, but it is possible that we are users of some of them with which, due to their own configuration, no sea compatible. Furthermore, it is important to highlight that its operation is based on pasting the specific link of the article in your search engine; we cannot access the entire website and navigate through it.

Extreme Paywall Bypasser

Extreme Paywall Bypasser has been another of the most used extensions in Firefox. Currently, we cannot access it in the Firefox extensions repository, but through Github we can continue downloading it and we have all the necessary information to carry out the installation in a very simple way.

If we want to use it, it is better to be quick and download it now. Since the fall of 12ft Ladder and the disappearance in the extension store of Extreme Paywall Baypasser make us indicate that it is possible that movements in this regard will continue to be carried out for which it is better to be prepared.

Print Friendly

In this case, Print Friendly accesses the article in question and converts it into a PDF document for printing. That is, eliminate everything that is not necessary: ​​such as advertising, banners or any other type of element that can reduce the margins that we should print later.

In most of the media we have tested it has worked in a matter of seconds, presenting very few incompatibilities. However, we may encounter some problems with certain web pages. Therefore, it is advisable to keep several of these websites under the radar, instead of trusting only one of them, since their operation is not exactly the same.

General solution: Reading mode

As we have already mentioned, it is possible that we are facing a time of change in this sector and some of the solutions we have explained will stop working in the coming weeks. For this reason, it is always advisable to use several of these websites so that, when we come across a paywall, we can avoid it correctly.

As a last option, the reading mode that some browsers incorporate, such as Safari, also allows us to bypass paywalls if we click on the option while the page is loading. Being a good resource for specific cases in which we want to consult specific news without having to resort to third-party applications.

