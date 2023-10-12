Suara.com – A total of 125 Micro and Small Enterprises (UMK) under the guidance of PT Permodalan Nasional Madani (PNM) received Business Identification Numbers (NIB) directly from the Ministry of Investment/Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM) at the NIB Awarding event for Individual Micro and Small Enterprises (UMK) Actors which was held in Sorong, Southwest Papua, last Wednesday (11/10/2023).

This event was also attended by the Minister of Investment/Head of the Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM) Bahlil Lahadalia, Plt. Deputy for Investment Services Achmad Idrus, and Acting Governor of Southwest Papua Muhammad Musa’ad.

“Now, if you borrow capital from a bank, the first requirement is to have an NIB,” said Idrus in his remarks Wednesday (11/10).

PNM is not an ordinary financial and financing institution, PNM works to empower customers through financing and assistance. Financing and assistance are two sides of the coin that should not be separated from one another. Encouraging customers to move up in class is PNM’s commitment as is its vision to improve the welfare of the unbankable community.

Specifically, in 2023, PNM is targeting 1,000,000 customers with a ceiling above IDR 5,000,000 to have an NIB. Until the end of August 2023, 608,825 customers had been successfully assisted in owning NIB. Reaching 60% of the target by mid-2023 is a good sign for the company.

“Because obtaining permits is also easy. “It’s easy, simple, fast, and without any fees or charges,” added Idrus.

It is hoped that the ease of obtaining permits and PNM’s continued efforts to provide assistance will provide further access for MSE actors to advance to class. In addition to collaborating with various government agencies, training and education on the importance of business legality are also carried out.

PNM continues to carry out neat collaboration with all empowerment stakeholders to be able to speed up the process of upgrading ultra-micro customers to PNM Mekaar customers and upgrading Ullam customers from micro to the level above.

“After improving the standard of living of our 14.8 million customers from underprivileged and unbankable communities, the next target is to encourage them to move up in class with our 3 main capital, namely financial capital, intellectual capital and social capital,” added PT PNM President Director Arief Mulyadi.

Arief emphasized that PNM customers continue to be encouraged to develop economic and social prosperity and improve the quality of the social environment.

“With the economic level continuing to increase from time to time, it is certain that socially the class of customers will increase and of course the multiplier will have an impact on increasing the quality of the surrounding environment,” concluded Arief