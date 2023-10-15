The private property in the automobile market is in question. In recent years we have experienced enormous growth in car prices. At the same time, we must add the payment of taxes and the creation of new rates for electric cars, the threats of imposing tolls for the maintenance of roads or a payment for use in cities, either taking into account their size or Simply put, if we want to get it out of the house.

In this review we have talked about Spain, Norway, France and the United Kingdom. And we have not taken into account the new restrictions that the European Union wants to carry out, with a new license to drive many of the vehicles of the future or the movements to expel SUVs from cities.

The change in context is causing some brands to bet heavily on shared vehicles or short-term rental or leasing formulas in what, in essence, is a subscription to a car. If the floor prices of cars expel a large part of the population, brands continue to look for formulas so that we continue to have access to their cars.

And expelling a good part of the population from having a car is what has happened in Singapore.

A Toyota Yaris Cross for more than 120,000 euros

Buy a Toyota Yaris Cross in Singapore It is only available to the rich. Because to buy it it is necessary to spend 121,372 euros, even though the cost of the car is just over 20,000 euros. Purchasing a Volkswagen Golf requires paying more than 128,600 euros. And the starting price (discounts included) of an electric Citroën C4 is 122,464 euros.

With these figures, it seemed logical that Singapore, whose average family salary is 83,848.85 euros per year, according to Reuters, has become the most expensive city in the world to own a car. A large part of its citizens have been expelled from the possibility of having a car at home, victims of a system created in 1990.

To buy a car in Singapore it is necessary to have a license that gives us the right to own a vehicle. This right is called COE and is valid for 10 years. The problem is that the price of the COE is not fixed and is determined by the market through an auction. The ultimate goal is that the total number of vehicles does not exceed 950,000 cars at any time.

This caused prices to plummet during the Covid-19 pandemic. With families saving and movements restricted, the price of the COE fell to 20,767 euros. That is, to buy a Toyota Yaris Cross it was necessary to pay twice what it was worth on the market.

However, with the post-pandemic economic recovery and the possibility of traveling again, the demand for vehicles has been triggered to such an extent that the final price of the Toyota SUV has quintupled its real cost in the market without the COE system.

Given the enormous demand for cars, the COE has raised its price to 100,000 euros for cars with more than 1,600 cubic centimeters of engine or a power greater than 97kW (130 HP). Those who cannot afford it can always choose to obtain a license for vehicles that do fall below these limits. Its price: 72,000 euros.

