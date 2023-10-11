In this article, HobbyConsolas may receive a commission from your purchases. More information.

If you were waiting for the perfect moment to renew your television, Prime Day brings an unmissable offer: the TCL QLED C64 Smart TV combines advanced technology and an unbeatable price, ideal for gaming and home theater lovers.

For many, the television is the window to the world of video games. Having one that offers you crystal-clear images, immersive sound, and an uninterrupted experience can make the difference between a masterful play and a game over. Now, imagine being able to have all that without breaking the bank.

It is no secret that the world of Smart TVs has advanced by leaps and bounds. It is increasingly difficult to stand out in a market saturated with options. But the Smart TV TCL QLED C64 he has achieved it. It not only stands out for its price (especially with the Prime Day offer, which leaves it at 399 euros), but also for a list of features that make it irresistible for any gamer.

55-inch TCL QLED C64 Smart TV

QLED: experience color like never before

He QLED The TCL C64 is a clear example of how technology can take image quality to the next level. His 55 inch screen It offers a lively and intense color, recreating more than a billion nuances. If you’ve ever wondered what it would be like to see your favorite game with colors that come out of the screen and surround you, here’s the answer.

He HDR10+ It not only enhances the shine but also brings to life the most hidden details. Shadows are no longer just dark spots, but are filled with nuances and details. But, when you add Dolby Vision, the viewing experience is simply incomparable. Scenes come to life, giving you a visual spectacle rarely seen on a TV in this price range.

The fluidity that every gamer needs

Let’s talk about games. If you’re tired of those annoying visual interruptions, the 120Hz gaming accelerator The TCL QLED C64 is your solution. Whether you’re on an epic mission or an intense multiplayer game, this screen ensures a smooth gaming experience.

With a powerful quad-core processor and 2 GB of storage, together with the Google TV operating system, the user experience is fast and without interruptions. And with 20W total powercompatible with DolbyTrueHD y Dolby Atmosthe TCL QLED C64 immerses you in a listening experience that completes your gaming immersion.

Connections that make a difference

Do you have a PlayStation 5 or an Xbox Series? With three HDMI 2.1, this television is ready to take full advantage of the graphics of the new generation consoles. In addition, its wireless connectivity through Bluetooth and WiFi, along with other ports such as USB 3.0 y Ethernetmake it versatile for any entertainment setup.

Having a television that offers so many features at a low price is rare. And with the Prime Day discount, purchasing the TCL QLED C64 Smart TV is, without a doubt, one of those decisions that make a difference in your game room. If you were waiting for the moment to make that update, this is, without a doubt, your time. Don’t let it escape!

