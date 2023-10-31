In this article, HobbyConsolas may receive a commission from your purchases. More information.

The Lenovo Legion Y70 bursts into the market, redefining the expectations of a gaming smartphone with its powerful performance and affordable price. A technological gem that combines innovation, power and style, promising to transform the mobile experience of the most passionate gamers.

In the age of technology where smartphones are an extension of our being, having a device that not only meets basic expectations but also enhances our gaming experience is essential.

In a world where mobile games are constantly evolving, having a smartphone capable of keeping us up to date with high performance and cutting-edge features is an incomparable advantage. That’s what the smartphone offers you Lenovo Legion Y70now reduced for only 350 euros on Aliexpress.

Lenovo Legion Y70

Design and screen: immersion to another level

The Lenovo Legion Y70 has positioned itself in the market as a technological marvel. Lenovo has not spared any details and has given this device a robust 6.67 inch MOLED displayoffering a 1080 x 2400 resolution (FHD+)with a 120 Hz refresh rate and HDR10+.

This phone promises to immerse you in an unprecedented visual experience, guaranteeing clear and sharp details, as well as vibrant and realistic colors, making it the ideal device for gaming lovers.

Performance: a beast in your hand

Let’s talk about power. The Legion Y70 comes loaded with the procesador Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1, prepared to provide you with an unmatched user experience without lags. Offers various configurations to meet your needs: you can choose between 8 GB, 12 GB or 16 GB of RAMand between 128 GB, 256 GB and 512 GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Thanks to this combination of high-end hardware, this device promises agile and efficient performance, allowing you to enjoy your favorite games and applications without interruptions.

Camera and connectivity: exploring new frontiers

The experience with the Legion Y70 extends beyond gaming, also offering an impressive set of cameras. With a 50 megapixel main cameraa 13 megapixel wide angle and a camera for 16 megapixel selfiessupporting optical image stabilization (OIS), and allowing you to record videos in 4K y 8K.

Connectivity is also a priority on this device, integrating Bluetooth 5.2, Dual SIM, NFC y WiFi 6ensuring that you will always be connected and ready to take on the world, both virtual and real.

Battery: inexhaustible energy

To ensure you have hours of uninterrupted gaming, Lenovo has equipped the Y70 with a 5,100 mAh batterywhich together with its system of 68W fast charging, will allow you to always be ready for action. Forget about being stuck to a plug and enjoy autonomy that adapts to your pace of life.

The Lenovo Legion Y70 not only surprises with its cutting-edge technical specifications, but also with its affordability, rivaling brands like Xiaomi in terms of price, but surpassing them in features and gaming experience.

In this article, Hobbyconsolas receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost to you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can consult our affiliate policy here.

Learn how we work at Hobbyconsolas.