THE VOICE OF PEKANBARU – Dini Sera Afrianti, known as Andini (27), a young widow who is suspected of being the victim of murder by Gregorius Ronald Tannur, son of a member of the DPR RI from the PKB faction, has not returned to her hometown in Sukabumi Regency, West Java, for a dozen years. .

The head of RT 12 Kampung Gunung Guruh Girang admitted that he last saw the victim about 12 years ago, when he was still a student.

After that, he left his family’s house in Gunung Guruh Girang Village, Babakan Village, Cisaat District, and never returned. Unfortunately, when he came home last time, he had already died.

Saepudin said that Dini’s body arrived at the funeral home on Friday morning at around 04.00 WIB after the family picked him up from Surabaya.

The body then lay in state for several hours before finally being buried.

At around 08.00 WIB, the body of a young widow whose life was taken by her boyfriend with the initials R after a party at a nightclub in Surabaya, was taken to the Babakan Public Cemetery (TPU) which is about 300 meters from her house.

Furthermore, Saepudin explained that the cause of Dini’s death was only revealed after one of the victim’s family members informed him.

Before he died, Dini and his girlfriend visited a nightclub in Surabaya. However, for some reason, the boyfriend, who was known to be the son of a member of the Republic of Indonesia’s DPR, had the heart to cruelly torture Dini to death.

“As for the case experienced by the victim, I don’t really understand. However, what I know is that Dini did not return to her village and during that time there was no news about her and suddenly she came home dead,” said the RT to journalists in Sukabumi on Friday. , (6/10/2023).

Saepudin stated that he did not know Dini’s character, especially when they were still living in Gunung Guruh Girang Village and Dini was still young or still at school.

Previously, there was a case of abuse which resulted in the death of a young widow from Sukabumi Regency.

This incident occurred after the victim and his girlfriend were both influenced by alcohol at a party at a nightclub in Surabaya and were involved in an argument.

It is suspected that due to the influence of alcohol, the victim’s girlfriend cruelly abused Dini until she lost her life.

In fact, the body of this beautiful woman was put in the trunk of the car driven by the main perpetrator.

