The recent release of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 for PlayStation 5 not only led Insomniac to achieve a rating out of 90 in one of its games after 20 years, it has also made us wonder what other superhero games have obtained an excellent rating from of critics and players.

According to the review site Metacritic, a reference when it comes to searching for game ratings, it shows that Batman: Arkham City, the second installment of the successful Arkham saga developed by Rocksteady, leads the classification. The game was released on October 18, 2011 for PS3, Xbox 360 and PC, which surpassed its predecessor, Batman: Arkham Asylum, in quality. Reviews on Metacritic give Arkham City a score for PS3 of 96, for Xbox 360 of 94, and the PC version came in at 91.

Let us remember that Batman: Arkham City was a milestone for superhero video games, the game was a commercial success, and was praised for its gameplay, story, villains and graphics. It was one of the first superhero games to offer a large-scale open world, this allowed players to freely explore the city of Gotham City and find hidden content. The game also featured a new combat system that was more fluid and satisfying than previous Batman games.

Superhero games ranking

According to Metacritic’s average rating, the best superhero video games ordered by critics’ rating are as follows:

1. Batman: Arkham City (2011) – 96



2. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (2023) – 93



3. Marvel’s Spider-Man (2018) – 91



4. Batman: Arkham Asylum (2009) – 92



5. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (2020) – 88



6. Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (2021) – 84



7. Batman: Arkham Knight (2015) – 87



8. Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite (2017) – 79



9. Injustice 2 (2017) – 87



10. Injustice: Gods Among Us (2013) – 81



11. Lego Batman 2: DC Super Heroes (2012) – 79



12. Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order (2019) – 82



13. Deadpool (2013) – 83



14. Spider-Man 3 (2007) – 69



15. Superman Returns (2006) – 60



16. Batman: The Dark Knight (2008) – 75**

