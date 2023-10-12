A small plane crashed and then burned shortly after taking off from the airport in Rio Branco, the capital of the Brazilian state of Acre, Brazil. On the plane there were 6 men, 3 women and a child: according to information obtained from Brazilian newspapers they died. The plane was headed to Envira, in the Amazon, and crashed at 6:30 on Sunday morning (local time) in a rugged area covered by forest. The difficulties in reaching the place where the plane crashed greatly delayed the firefighters’ rescue operations.