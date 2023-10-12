loading…

Al-Qassam Brigade Commander Emad Akel was killed in an Israeli attack. Photo/x/AdinHaykin1

GAZA – A number of high-ranking Hamas officials have long been targeted by Israel to be killed. Israel launched various operations to achieve its mission of eliminating the leaders of the Palestinian resistance group.

The following are 12 Hamas leaders killed by Israel during the conflict. One of them was even made into a biographical film.

Hamas launched Operation Storm al-Aqsa against Israel some time ago. This action was a major blow to Tel Aviv, considering the large number of casualties.

Historically, the conflict between Hamas and Israel has been going on for a long time. Since the founding of Hamas in the 1980s, the two have often been involved in brutal fighting.

Looking back, this conflict has killed many people, including top Hamas officials. Looking at his status, this Hamas leader is already being hunted by Israel and is often a target for assassination.

Hamas Leaders Killed by Israel Throughout History

1. Mother Akel

Emad Akel was previously known as a commander of the Al-Qassam Brigades, which has the status of Hamas’ military wing. He was killed by Israeli troops in a surprise attack that occurred around 1993.

At that time, Akel became one of the most wanted Hamas activists. Therefore, his death was made a great achievement by Israel.

In order to commemorate his services, Hamas even released a biographical film telling the story of Akel’s life. The film was reportedly released on a limited basis in Palestine in 2009.

2. Salah Shehad

Salah Mustafa Shehade is one of the important pillars of Hamas’ military wing, namely the Al-Qassam Brigades. He was killed in an Israeli F-16 fighter attack in July 2002.