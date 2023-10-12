As usually happens on big dates, special occasions or unique encounters, the Humble Bundle brings us incredible offers on a wide variety of games for a dream price. And the main reason it is so cheap is that the money spent It is donated directly to charitable causes.

In the case of Humble Bundle of Warner Bros which is aimed at the Steam community, we will be able to get our hands on 12 games for less than 15 euros. The reason for this is that it commemorates the Warner Bros. 100th Anniversaryand many games that have its sign and brand, have been delivered in a catalog so that millions of players can take advantage of this charitable offer:

Gotham Knights

Back 4 Blood

Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate Edition

Batman™: Arkham Knight Premium Edition

Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition

Injustice 2 Legendary Edition

Batman™: Arkham Origins

Mad Max

MORTAL KOMBAT XL

Batman™: Arkham City GOTY Edition

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor Game of the Year Edition

Batman™: Arkham Asylum GOTY Edition

All these titles enter this special selection if we pay a import total of €14.25. We can also opt for the 10 and 5 game options, paying a lower price. We can also donate more money if we want that extra to go to the International Medical Corps charitable cause.