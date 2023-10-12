loading…

There is a list of 12 known Hamas attacks on Israel, including the shocking al-Aqsa Operation Storm on October 7. Photo/REUTERS

JAKARTA – Hamas, the Palestinian resistance group in Gaza, is in the world spotlight after the spectacular “Operation Storm al-Aqsa” attack on Israel on October 7 last.

The attack, which killed more than 1,400 people and took hundreds of prisoners, was the largest in Israel’s history. Zionist military officials even compared it to the 9/11 attacks on the United States (US).

Although considered the most successful, Operation Storm al-Aqsa is not Hamas’s only high-profile attack on Zionist Israel.

12 List of Famous Hamas Attacks Against Israel

1. Hijacking of a Boeing 737

In 1972, members of Hamas, together with other Palestinian resistance groups, were involved in the hijacking of an Israeli Boeing 737.

The hijacking ended with the release of the hostages, but it was one of the initial incidents that raised Hamas to international attention.

2. Tel Aviv 1994 Bombings

On October 19, 1994, the Hamas militia carried out a suicide bomb attack on a bus in Tel Aviv, Israel.

This bomb attack left 22 people dead and 56 others injured.

3. 2 Bomb Bus in Jerusalem 1996

On February 25, 1996, two suicide bombs by the Hamas group blew up an Israeli bus in Jerusalem. A total of 26 people died and 89 others were injured.