Suara.com – The national level futsal championship “SuperSoccer Euro Futsal Championship 2023” will soon reach its climax. A total of 12 best teams will compete in the Grand Final which will be held on 14-15 October.

A total of 12 teams based on European League football fan clubs will fight each other to be the best in the top match which will take place at Summarecon Mall Bekasi.

These teams advanced to the Grand Final after passing through tough competition in the Regional Qualification round which was held in four cities last September, namely Bandung, Semarang, Surabaya and Jakarta.

“Throughout the tournament, thousands of participants from various regions have performed very competitively,” said Aloysius Dwiwoko Hertiyono as SuperSoccer Representative.

“We are optimistic that these finalists have super quality and will bring out their best abilities in the grand final to win the title and main prize,” he added.

Apart from competing in the main categories, the SuperSoccer Euro Futsal Championship also competes in the exhibition category from general participants (clubs) and student participants (campuses).

In the campus category, there are four teams that will compete in the Grand Final round, namely Siliwangi University, Sebelas Maret University, Airlangga University and Institut Perbanas. Meanwhile, from the general category there are also four teams, namely Futsal CA2, Venus Futsal, Surabaya Futsal School, and Annisa FFA.

What’s more interesting is that apart from futsal, this championship also includes esports competitions from the FIFA 2023 game branch. With the title Super Esports Series, in the Grand Final round 12 teams from the fan club category and eight exhibition match teams will compete.

This year’s SuperSoccer Euro Futsal Championship offers prizes worth a total of IDR 1 billion, including the main prize of a trip to Thailand for the winning team in the fan club category to train and compete with clubs from the “White Elephant Country”.

