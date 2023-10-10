An accident on the A1 near the Twello exit causes complete traffic chaos on the highway and on the main roads in Deventer during the morning rush hour. There the traffic is completely stuck, because it can hardly get onto the A1. On the highway itself, traffic is in a traffic jam that starts in Bathmen and ends more than 10 kilometers further at Voorst. The travel time delay for traffic is almost an hour. No injuries were reported in the accident, a collision between a truck and a car. The accident happened at a temporary road narrowing, where two of the four lanes are closed due to road works.