An overturned truck lying on the verge between the A1 and the A35 entrance is causing considerable chaos on the roads around Hengelo. Traffic on the A1 towards the German border accumulates in a long traffic jam, just like the traffic driving on the A35 from Almelo towards Enschede. The delay here is currently almost half an hour. Traffic from Enschede to Almen is also blocked on the A35.