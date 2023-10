The fire brigades of Vriezenveen, Almelo and Vroomshoop managed to extinguish a stable fire on a farm on the Grintweg in Westerhaar this afternoon. There are 25 cows in the stable, but they were spared from animal suffering. The fire started during grinding work in the stable. The staff first tried to extinguish the fire themselves, but were unable to do so and then called in the fire brigade. No one was injured in the fire.