Traffic on the main roads in Overijssel is experiencing many delays this morning. There was a long traffic jam on the A1 towards Apeldoorn from Bathmen after an accident near Twello. Also a lot of delays on the A28. From the Hattemerbroek junction towards Zwolle after a collision and from the north towards Zwolle after an accident at De Lichtmis. Several lanes were closed there to allow cars to be towed away. Several vehicles were involved in the accident and three cars had to be towed away.