Today, 10:14 • 2 minutes reading time

In this message we will keep you informed of the latest 112 news in Overijssel today. Here you will find an overview of accidents, fires and crimes this Sunday in our province.

3:00 PM | Enschede house fire quickly under control

The Enschede fire brigade responded to a house fire on Bandungstraat on Sunday afternoon. There appeared to be a fire in the attic of the house. The fire brigade quickly brought the fire under control. The house will be ventilated, the cause of the fire is not clear.

The fire was quickly under control © Dennis Bakker/ News United

13.05 | Driver arrested after collision

A car recently overturned on the A32 near Havelterberg. The two occupants were not injured. The driver, a 36-year-old man from Leeuwarden, has been arrested. He gave a positive drug test.

The car came to a stop on a fence © Meter press agency/NuMeppel.nl

13.00 | Injured in Zwolle house fire

One person was injured in a house fire on Korenbloemstraat in Zwolle. The fire started in the living room of the house. The fire caused the entire house to fill with smoke. The fire brigade extinguished the fire, but it is not clear how the victim is doing.

The fire is now under control © PNN

10.30 | Orphan car Glane burns out

Local residents in Glane were startled by a car fire on Saturday night. The residents of Gronausestraat heard loud bangs. After some detective work, a burning car was discovered at the gas station. According to local residents, it is an abandoned car that has been parked there for a long time. The car has completely burned down.

The car completely went up in flames © Dennis Bakker/ News United

10.15 | Enschede fire brigade extinguishes fire ‘around the corner’

The Enschede fire brigade received a report of a car fire on Van Deldenstraat on Sunday morning. Even though the fire station is almost around the corner from the street, the fire brigade was unable to prevent the car from almost completely burning out. The car can be considered lost.

The car can be considered lost © Dennis bakker/ News United

10.00 | Injured in single-vehicle accident Tuk

A car left the road in a single-vehicle accident on the Lage Egge near Tuk on Saturday evening. The car came to a stop in a ditch. The driver escaped unscathed, the passenger suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The car came to a stop in a ditch © PNN