Residents of a house on the Pimpernel in Nijverdal got the fright of their lives this morning when they smelled a strong gas odor. They then left their home and called the fire brigade. The fire brigade closed the street and told the immediate neighbors that they also had to leave the house. Enexis was called to suspect a gas leak. Residents who had to leave their homes have to wait for the gas leak to be repaired.