A woman on a bicycle was injured in a collision with a passenger car at the intersection of Ceintuurbaan and Schevingstraat in Deventer this afternoon. The woman ended up under the car during the collision and was trapped. The car was lifted with the help of jacks from bystanders. The fire brigade who arrived on site were then able to free the woman from her precarious position. The victim was rushed to hospital with unknown injuries. The police are investigating the cause of the accident.