The police are looking for witnesses to a serious assault on the Oude Markt in Enschede. A 25-year-old man was attacked by one or more strangers at cafeteria De Wall on Sunday, October 15, around five o’clock in the morning. Out of nowhere, the victim was kicked and punched, completely knocking him out. When he came to, his leg was broken in three places. The police were already on the scene, but the perpetrators had already fled. The injured man was taken to hospital by ambulance. Tips in this serious case are also welcome, the police said.