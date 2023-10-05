An appeal has been made on Facebook on behalf of the affected owner to share information about what was done to the black and white tomcat Max. Max was wearing a tag tracker and it can be concluded that he disappeared from the street on the Molenweg at high speed around 3:30 am on the night of September 19 to 20. He may have been taken in a car. He was found two weeks later, more dead than alive, on October 2 in a shed on the Molenweg. Residents on the Molenweg and surrounding areas may have something suspicious on camera images from their front door, especially from the night in question that Max disappeared.