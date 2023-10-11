For several years now, in the month of November there has been a Black Friday that is known by everyone and a new sales date that is gaining traction in Spain and the West in general: Singles’ Day, also known as 11 on 11 internationally. .

It is a well-known holiday in China and the rest of Asia and, After the arrival in Europe of online stores such as AliExpress, Alibaba or Temu, it has now become popular here tooand welcome.

If you are wondering when Singles Day 2023 is, it will be November 11, like all years. It is the date set for a celebration that will almost certainly give rise to some of the most interesting bargains of the year.

In particular, it is the technology of Chinese brands such as Xiaomi, realme or OnePlus that drops the most in price, either directly or, attention, through 11 11 coupons, a way of operating that is common to Chinese stores and which you will have to get used to if you want to make the most of this Singles’ Day in Spain.

We wanted to review the origin of 11.11 and everything it means, with some tips and tricks so that when November 11 arrives you can find the best deals in stores like AliExpress, Miravia, Shein and similar.

Singles’ Day 2023 When is Singles’ Day Singles’ Day in Spain Singles’ Day China International Singles’ Day November 11 Singles’ Day 11 of 11 Singles’ Day aliexpress temu alibaba Singles’ Day World Singles’ Day Happy Singles’ Day What is 11.11 ‘Singles’ Day’? When did it start to be celebrated? When did Singles’ Day begin to be celebrated in Spain? When is Singles Day in 2023? What time do the 11.11 offers start? How long does 11.11 ‘Singles’ Day’ last? Tips to take advantage of the best deals on Singles’ Day What offers can we expect from 11.11 ‘Singles’ Day’ in 2023? How to prepare for Singles Day 2023?

What is 11.11 ‘Singles’ Day’?

That he Singles Day 11.11 Being called “Chinese Black Friday” is no coincidence, and it is a day in which practically all stores, from AliExpress to Temu to Gearbest, hold sales.

Above all, in addition to lowering the official prices, they add a series of discount coupons that usually have limited uses, and that is a difference with respect to other more “westernized” events.

It has an important gamification component in the sense that, to hunt for the most interesting bargains, you have to hurry.

Getty Images

What is the origin of Singles’ Day?

The origin of 11.11 is very simple: it is a celebration of people who do not have a partneror at least not in a stable way, something that in China affects millions of people, particularly men due to the one-child policy that prevailed for decades.

The origin is at the University of Nanjing, among students, who decided to break the supposed monotony of singleness with a day of partying and celebration that later became a day of shopping.

When did it start to be celebrated?

Although the first 9/11 celebrations in China date back to the mid-1990s, it was not until 2008 or 2009 when AliExpress officially adopted the date as a sales event.

From there, its rise to popularity in Asia and the West has been meteoric, growing in turnover in double and even triple digits year after year and reaching more and more stores, especially online.

When did Singles’ Day begin to be celebrated in Spain?

The celebration of 11/11 in Spain, Singles’ Day, arrived practically simultaneously with its establishment in China by AliExpressand our country is one of those with the highest volume of orders from the online commerce giant.

For this reason, since 2009 it has been an event celebrated on this side of the world, with particular emphasis on brands like Xiaomi, popular in Spain even before officially arriving thanks to AliExpress.

Why is ‘Singles’ Day’ celebrated on 11.11?

The choice of 11.11 as the date has to do with Chinese culture, in which the number 1 symbolizes the singleness of a person who does not add new members to his family.

For this reason, the 11 of 11 has no less than four times that number, and that is why it was chosen by the creators of this celebration.

When is Singles Day in 2023?

As the name of the event indicates, Singles’ Day is celebrated on November 11, which is the eleventh month of the year. It is like this year after year, in the same way that Black Friday is always celebrated on the last Friday of November.

The key and also one of the most curious things is that, due to the date on which it falls, you can practically say that it is a “counterprogramming” of Black Friday 2-3 weeks before, although it is also true that the so-called Black Friday does not It is as popular in China as 11.11.

What time do the 11.11 offers start?

The answer to this question may vary depending on the store, and logically the offers are activated at midnight from November 10 to 11, although in Spain it is the 10th in the afternoon.

The usual practice in other years has been that, at least in the case of AliExpress, the offers are activated at 9:00 a.m. on the 11th.

It is the usual schedule for sales in this Alibaba group store, even if that means going with a certain delay with respect to the offers of its Chinese version.

How long does 11.11 ‘Singles’ Day’ last?

Normally the sales on the 11th of the 11th last 24 hours, although on this Singles’ Day 2023 there will be an exceptional situation: it falls on a Friday.

That means that it is highly likely that we will see sales throughout the weekend, and even before.

Tips to take advantage of the best deals on Singles’ Day

There are some tips that should be followed to find offers on a day when, being gigantic as the catalog of Chinese stores is, it is not always easy. It resembles a tsunami of products, often repeated by different sellers or with similar characteristics, and there you get lost.

Our first tip to save on 11.11 is that you join our offers channels on Telegram, in which we will communicate price drops in real timenew coupons and offers that may be interesting:

Another trick is to use the application whenever possible and not the web version of the stores, since in the apps there are usually some extra coupons and discounts, and also things like doing a search or adding a product to favorites are simpler and they work better.

In the case of AliExpress, for 11/11/2023 you should keep in mind that there are two categories that you should know: they are Choice and Plaza. In both cases they are products with fast delivery from Spain, in 3-5 days, and with free local returns.

It is much better if the offer you take advantage of in the end is part of one of these two programs.

Finally, the most important of all: coupons and discount codes, ubiquitous not only in AliExpress but in other stores. They are codes that you insert before making the payment and that normally have an amount associated with the purchase amount, for example 50 euros for purchases of more than 500 euros.

They tend to have very limited uses, and that’s why it’s best to hurry up when they come out to apply them before they run out.

What offers can we expect from 11.11 ‘Singles’ Day’ in 2023?

Chinese brands are the ones that clearly dominate 11.11, and the reason is more than obvious. This is the case even if your cell phones, tablets or computers – to give some examples, but there are more products – are shipped from Spain.

You have to especially keep a close eye on brands like Xiaomi or OnePlus, which tend to be particularly aggressive at this event, and with AliExpress discount codes many of their top products tend to be at the lowest price of the entire year.

In addition, there are stores that will almost certainly also participate in Singles’ Day, such as Shein or Temu, the latter being one of the last to arrive in Spain, also causing a sensation.

How to prepare for Singles Day 2023?

Before the big day arrives, AliExpress encourages all its users to add the products they want to buy to the shopping cart, and for many days before the price it will have in the offers on the 11th of the 11th, it is already shown. although it is not yet available.

Once those prices are activated, you will only have to go to the cart and process the purchase by quickly applying the discount codes.

This is the express way to make the purchase by reaching the coupon on time, that is, having everything 99% ready.