When you browse the Internet it is essential that you make the most of the tools available to make your work easier, but above all to improve your online experience. For this, there are web extensions, which can greatly increase your productivity.

These are add-ons that you can install in your favorite browser, such as Google Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Their main function is to add additional functionality, personalization and, most importantly, they help block notifications from web pages, ads and other distractions.

Although it can be an odyssey to find the perfect extension to work without interruptions. Don’t worry, Here we share the 11 best extensions to install in your browserwhich will allow you to have a much more efficient day in your activities.

Freedom

The first extension is one of the most popular designed especially for Chrome, it is Freedom. Helps maintain focus and avoid distractions. This tool allows you to block websites as well as applications at specific times.

It also offers features such as custom blacklists, usage reports, and a Focus Mode that will help you keep your attention on your fundamental tasks.

PixieBrix

Another very interesting web extension is PixieBrix, which allows you to extend your favorite websites and SaaS applications safely and without code. It is versatile that can be used by a wide range of users, from individuals to large companies.

It is especially useful for sales and marketing teams who want to customize their CRM and other tools to improve their processes and increase their productivity. Besides, is capable of creating an automated workflow to approve vacation requests in your CRM.

StayFocusd

StayFocusd is a tool that helps you work better by limiting the websites that distract you. With this Chrome extension, you can set a maximum time to browse the pages you choose, and when the time is up, you won’t be able to access those sites until the next day.

Allows you to customize the lock according to your needs. You can block entire websites, subdomains, sections, pages or even specific elements such as videos, images or games. In the end, you can control your time and attention effectively.

Pause

From the creators of Freedom, Pause is another option that works in a simple way: when you try to open a distracting website, it shows you a relaxing green screen for a few seconds. During that time, you can decide if you want to stay on the site, stay on the green screen, or close the tab.

It makes you reflect on how you use your time and motivates you to make more intentional decisions. This way, you can avoid the habit of mindless browsing and focus on what really matters. You can create a list of the 50 websites that distract you the most and change the duration of the default pause, which is 5 seconds.

Self Control

Self Control es a web extension that allows you to control your time on the Internet. It has an option that prevents you from entering websites that distract you for a period that you choose.

‘Distraction-Free Mode’ prevents you from removing lock patterns for a preset period of time (defaults to one hour, but customizable). Please note that the minimum time allowed is 20 minutes.

On the other hand, always-on mode allows you to decide whether the extension is constantly running, with an improved user interface that makes it easier to configure and use.

Strict Workflow

Another option is Strict Workflow, which helps you manage your time effectively, following the Pomodoro method. It consists of alternating intense work of 25 minutes with short breaks of 5 minutes, without distractions.

To do this, the extension blocks websites that can waste your time, such as social networks or news. You can customize the list of blocked or allowed sites, as well as the duration of work and rest periods, according to your preferences and needs.

Poper Blocker

With this extension you can enjoy a cleaner and faster website, thanks to an advanced algorithm that detects and eliminates undesirable pop-ups, whether they are opened in new tabs or in new windows.

You can block annoying pop-up ads, pop-up ads, as well as overlays that interfere with web browsing. Poper Blocker also protects you from spam and offers effective blocking for streaming websites, games, torrents and adult sites.

PawBlock

PawBlock is another interesting extension for Chrome that helps you avoid distractions and wasting time on non-productive websites. You can create a blacklist of sites you want to block when you need to focus on something important.

This way, if you try to access one of these sites, PawBlock will show you an image of an adorable kitten that will remind you of your goals and it will motivate you to continue working.

xTab

This extension helps you control the number of tabs open simultaneously. It even allows you to set a maximum limit and prevent them from opening more when you reach it. You can also choose which tabs are kept and which are automatically closed, depending on whether they are pinned, playing audio, or new.

xTab comes with a default setting that closes tabs that exceed the limit of 20, this means that if you have more than 20 tabs open when you install the extension, the extra ones will be closed when you open a new one.

LeechBlock

It is a free tool that helps you improve your productivity by blocking sites that distract you and consume your work time. You just have to indicate which web pages you want to block and when to do it.

You can create up to 30 groups of websites, with different times and days for each group. You can do it in fixed time intervals, according to a time limit, for example, up to 10 minutes per hour.

FocusGuard

FocusGuard is a free tool that helps you improve your productivity by limiting access to distracting websites. You can create your own block list and protect it with a password. This way you can control your time when browsing the Internet and focus on what really matters.

Also, with this extension you can set a maximum time to visit the sites that you like, but that are not essential. When the time is up, the block will be activated and you will not be able to enter the site until the next day.